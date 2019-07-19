Kinky married couple become 'throuple' after falling for same woman they met on Tinder

The married couple fell in love with Keneshia (centre). Picture: MDWfeatures

By Mared Parry

Rosie and Ty are married and they met their newest member of the relationship, Keneshia on Tinder.

A married couple have revealed they're both in a relationship with the same woman, after falling in love with her following a cheeky swipe right on Tinder.

Rosie and Ty Haley both live in Australia and decided to explore polyamory after Rosie came out as bisexual.

Rosie, Ty and Keneshia. Picture: MDWfeatures

They met Keneshia Petty, 23, in May of 2018 and both fell for her almost instantly, asking her to move in after just two months.

24-year-old student Haley met husband Ty, 23, an Australian defence force member when they were only 17 years old and they've been married since they turned 18.

They decided to join Tinder around two years ago and stumbled across fellow student, Keneshia.

After a couple of weeks of chatting to each other, both halves of the married went on separate dates with her and they hit it off immediately.

The trio have a respectful, equal relationship. Picture: Getty

Since then they decided to form a throuple, and in November 2018 Rosie went ahead and proposed to Keneshia while Ty wasn't in the country because of his job.

However, he did join in on Skype and was still a part of the romantic moment.

After Ty returned, he also proposed to her and now they're engaged, despite all three's families rejecting their unconventional relationship.

Keneshia explained: "Polyamory means ethical, authentic love that is encouraged and supported by each of us,

"It means love."

"It means respect, consideration and patience. Being in a throuple, as we like to call it, means more love, more understanding, more growth and more encouragement."

She continued: "Living together was neither difficult nor was it easy. There was a lot of adjusting, compromise and figuring out where to put my belongings in a wardrobe that was made for two!"

"When he [Ty] got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife, my heart stuttered and I told him I would marry him every day if he asked".

Rosie said: "I really like having more company in the house. I liked being able to have someone that I could live alongside - and I was in awe watching her take over the kitchen.

"I was so incredibly nervous before asking her to marry me. I had it planned for months and decided to wait until her birthday."

She said her grandparents and "a few other family members" were "completely disapproving" and would not even acknowledge Keneshia.

Rosie continued: "We all love each other very, very much. It's not a sex cult, religious cult or cult in general.

"We have free will, self-identity and our love, which is just as beautiful as the love between two partners."