Lidl could be set to compete with the big UK supermarkets by launching a brand new delivery service. 

Customers who shop at budget supermarket Lidl may soon be able to order their shopping from the comfort of their own home, if new reports are true. 

Rumours have been circulating that the store will be moving online after a digital job was posted on their website. 

Currently the website provides information about what it has in stock in different shops, but doesn’t allow customers to purchase goods.

However, the advertisement is looking for a digital project manager that will head up a "new online platform".

Lidl are advertising for a Digital Project Manager
Lidl are advertising for a Digital Project Manager. Picture: Lidl

Lidl is looking for someone who will "identify new business opportunities to drive revenue" as well as "contribute not only to individual projects but also to the ongoing formation and success of other functional areas".

The ad reads: "You will be instrumental in helping to deliver a new online platform with the aim of acquiring new customers and driving online sales,"

Lidl first opened store opened in 1994 but it has since grown to 22,000 employees and 760 branches in England, Scotland and Wales.

With no solid plans in place yet, shoppers might have to wait a while before they can make online orders. 

However, in Italy Lidl customers are able to order online and get same-day delivery on their groceries.    

When asked about online deliver in the UK, a spokeswoman for Lidl said: “We have a digital department already established within the business and, of course, online is something we're looking at. 

“We will provide further information if and when we have any developments to announce.”

This comes three years after their biggest rival Aldi opened its first online store in the UK, only selling cases of wine to begin with. 

Now Aldi sell lots of products on their site, including special buys, electricals and homeware.

Keen to keep up with their competitors, Lidl recently announced revealed £500million expansion plans including 40 new shops in London and the surrounding area.

