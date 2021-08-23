Huge new theme park dubbed 'UK Disneyland' moves into next stage of development

Plans for the London Resort have moved to the next stafe. Picture: The London Resort

By Polly Foreman

If completed, The London Resort will be the largest theme park constructed in Europe since Disneyland Paris.

Plans for an incredible theme park dubbed the 'UK Disneyland' have moved into the next stage of development.

The park, which will be known as The London Resort, will be based in Dartford, Kent.

If plans are completed, it will be the largest theme park constructed in Europe since Disneyland Paris was built in 1992.

As reported by KentLive, the £3.5billion project will include a theme park, a hotel complex, convention centre, water park, plus space for a second theme park to open after the first.

The £3.6billion project would include a huge theme park. Picture: The London Resort

After a few years of setbacks, the prospective park has officially entered its 'pre-procurement' phase, meaning potential suppliers can register their interest in the project in an online form.

Tim Aker, Development Manager for the Kent and Medway Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), said: "The London Resort is a fantastic opportunity for small businesses in the Southeast.

"This is a chance for SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) to be part of the supply chain and take advantage of the economic benefits this project will bring to the region.

The London Resort release artist impression images of the park earlier this year. Picture: The London Resort

"At a time when the country needs investment, this will have positive effects on the local and wider economy.

"We encourage SMEs to register and see what part they can play in this exciting development."

It is thought that around 48,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs will be created by The London resort by 2038.

In January, the London Resort detailed plans for the project, saying: "The project will be one of the largest construction projects across Europe.

"A multi-billion pound investment will transform seven million square meters of land, on the banks of the Thames, into one of the largest, immersive experience centres in the world.

If completed, it will be the largest theme park since Disneyland Paris was constructed in 1992. Picture: The London Resort

"When complete, it will be three times larger than any other park in the UK. Two theme parks and a resort water park will be set over 535 acres, the equivalent of 136 Wembley Stadiums.

"A bespoke entertainment district, including the provision of 3,500 hotel rooms, will be devoted to a full-suite of hospitality experiences.

"There will be something for every generation and food and drink for every taste."

They added: "It’s the rides and the experiences which will take The London Resort to another level."