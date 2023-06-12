Man furious as neighbour puts up 9ft fence and CCTV to 'spy' on garden

By Naomi Bartram

A man has revealed his neighbour built a 9ft fence between their gardens and installed CCTV to check up on him.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous man explain that back in 2020 the family next to him originally put a fence 2ft into his garden.

At the time, the Reddit user paid for a boundary survey and officials ordered his neighbour to move his fence as it was not on his land.

Clearly irritated by this expense, the neighbour got 'revenge' by making the new fence 2ft higher.

A man has complained about his neighbour's fence. Picture: Reddit

"I've been having problems with this neighbour since they moved in years ago,” the post read.

"They originally built their fence 2ft into my property. I decided to build a privacy fence and be done with them once and for all.

“But one month later, they raised the height of their fence and a [camera] pops up facing front to back.

"The police won't do anything and I can't afford a civil suit."

To get his own back, the man has started swearing at the camera each and every time he goes into his garden.

"I spend every second possible flipping it off. He's [my neighbour] even gotten a cop to contact me telling me to stop being childish.

A man has opened up about his neighbour's feud [Stock image]. Picture: Alamy

"Every police officer I've spoken with has told me it's a 'public facing camera'? They have yet to explain to me what that means."

Unsurprisingly, the post received a huge reaction online, with people divided over the neighbours war.

One user said: "Can't you take legal action about this? That's so creepy! Why would they have the camera face your yard - that's basically stalking."

Another wrote: "People are so weird... I would get one of those inflatable wavy guys and put it out there so it just sets off their alerts all day. And I'd back it up with a spot light pointed directly at the camera."

A third joked: "Just raise your fence about two feet (but only right in front of the camera).

"Alternatively, place a small mirror on a stick so the camera can film itself and nothing else."