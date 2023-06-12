Man furious as neighbour puts up 9ft fence and CCTV to 'spy' on garden

12 June 2023, 15:31

A man has complained about his neighbour's fence
A man has complained about his neighbour's fence. Picture: Reddit/Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A man has revealed his neighbour built a 9ft fence between their gardens and installed CCTV to check up on him.

A man has complained about his neighbour after they installed a 9ft 'privacy fence' between their gardens.

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous man explain that back in 2020 the family next to him originally put a fence 2ft into his garden.

At the time, the Reddit user paid for a boundary survey and officials ordered his neighbour to move his fence as it was not on his land.

Clearly irritated by this expense, the neighbour got 'revenge' by making the new fence 2ft higher.

A man has complained about his neighbour's fence
A man has complained about his neighbour's fence. Picture: Reddit

"I've been having problems with this neighbour since they moved in years ago,” the post read.

"They originally built their fence 2ft into my property. I decided to build a privacy fence and be done with them once and for all.

“But one month later, they raised the height of their fence and a [camera] pops up facing front to back.

"The police won't do anything and I can't afford a civil suit."

To get his own back, the man has started swearing at the camera each and every time he goes into his garden.

"I spend every second possible flipping it off. He's [my neighbour] even gotten a cop to contact me telling me to stop being childish.

A man has opened up about his neighbour's feud [Stock image]
A man has opened up about his neighbour's feud [Stock image]. Picture: Alamy

"Every police officer I've spoken with has told me it's a 'public facing camera'? They have yet to explain to me what that means."

Unsurprisingly, the post received a huge reaction online, with people divided over the neighbours war.

One user said: "Can't you take legal action about this? That's so creepy! Why would they have the camera face your yard - that's basically stalking."

Another wrote: "People are so weird... I would get one of those inflatable wavy guys and put it out there so it just sets off their alerts all day. And I'd back it up with a spot light pointed directly at the camera."

A third joked: "Just raise your fence about two feet (but only right in front of the camera).

"Alternatively, place a small mirror on a stick so the camera can film itself and nothing else."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green summer dress for £35.99

Celebrities

A woman has gone viral after refusing to clean her house

Mum stops cleaning after husband tells her she does nothing around the house

Full list of old Barbie dolls selling for thousands

Full list of old Barbie dolls which are now worth a fortune

Pride 2023: 6 LGBTQ+ podcasts to listen to all year round

Pride 2023: 6 LGBTQ+ podcasts to listen to all year round

Woman hits back at after she's criticised for wearing 'naked' wedding dress

Bride hits back after she's criticised for wearing 'naked' wedding dress

Trending on Heart

Gogglebox's Ellie Warner has shared photos from her naming ceremony

Gogglebox's Ellie Warner confuses fans with new photos of baby son

Showbiz

ITV offer to pay for This Morning employee therapy following Phillip Schofield scandal

ITV offer to pay for This Morning employee therapy following Phillip Schofield scandal

Showbiz

Jessie J has shared her baby's name

What is Jessie J's baby name? Star's boyfriend reveals sweet moniker

Showbiz

Stacey Solomon has said it struggle to find other mums at son's school

Stacey Solomon 'nervous' about son's new school as she worries mums won't like her

Showbiz

This Morning's Craig Doyle 'set to become Phillip Schofield's permanent replacement'

This Morning's Craig Doyle 'set to become Phillip Schofield's permanent replacement'

Showbiz

Sammy Root has joined the Love Island cast as a bombshell

Who is Love Island bombshell Sammy Root? Age, career and luxury lifestyle revealed

TV & Movies

Reverend Richard Coles finds love again with actor following death of husband

Reverend Richard Coles finds love again with actor following death of husband

Showbiz

Merlin Griffiths from First Dates has opened up about being given the all clear from bowel cancer

First Dates' Merlin Griffiths' opens up on moment he got 'all clear' from bowel cancer

Jess Harding has her own business Candy Aesthetics

Love Island 2023: Inside Jess Harding's business Candy Aesthetics and her net worth

TV & Movies

Jack Whitehall reveals parents' hilarious reaction to baby news

Jack Whitehall reveals parents' hilarious reaction to baby news

Showbiz

Mark Wright has showed off his amazing swimming pool

Mark Wright builds incredible swimming pool in garden of £3.5m mansion

Showbiz

This Morning fans are shocked by Craig Doyle's age

This Morning fans stunned at Craig Doyle's age as he hosts with Holly for first time

TV & Movies

My Mum, Your Dad: Davina McCall confirms new Love Island dating show for single parents

My Mum, Your Dad: Davina McCall confirms new Love Island dating show for single parents

Showbiz

Amanda Holden has defended herself after Holly Willoughby 'feud' claims

Amanda Holden calls for accountability as she denies Holly Willoughby 'feud'

Showbiz

A man has revealed he peels his bananas before weighing them in the supermarket

Man peels bananas before weighing them in the supermarket to save money