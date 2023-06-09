Mum stops cleaning after husband tells her she does nothing around the house
A mum has gone viral after she refused to do any of the cleaning following a comment by her husband.
Taking to her TikTok account @lindsaydonnelly2, Lindsay Donnelly shared a video of her house just two days after giving up on the chores.
Explaining what had happened, Lindsay told her followers: “My husband made a comment that I do nothing around the house.
"So for two days, I really did nothing around the house.”
In the clip, Lindsay first showed off her kitchen covered in dirty plates and bowls, child’s toys, and random pieces of paper.
In the dining room there was a long wooden table with used glasses, an iron and random clothes on it.
As she took the camera into the living room, there were overflowing piles of laundry and more clothes on the sofa.
The final shot showed off a shot of her messy bathroom, with towels everywhere, dirty clothes and toiletries in the sink.
The caption read: “Then I left town for a girls trip #MarriageHumour.”
Unsurprisingly, the video has now gone viral and thousands of people have shared their opinions in the comments section.
One person wrote: “My future guy is gonna be walking on eggshells, because if he said something like this to me I’d just leave.”
“Mine goes on a chore frenzy every time I’m out (sic) with girlfriends. That’s how he shows he appreciates how hard I work to keep the house tidy. Don’t settle ladies,” someone else said.
A third said it’s ‘sad that you need to play his game', adding: "It still won't work. He'll pretend to not notice.”
While another wrote: “How is it possible to do such a mess in a big house in 2 days?!”
In a follow-up video, Lindsay's husband joined her to explain that he had since apologised for what he’d said, pointing out it was a joke.
She later wrote that she 'roasted my almost perfect husband', and said he 'cooks all my meals and cleans daily more than I do'.