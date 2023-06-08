Man peels bananas before weighing them in the supermarket to save money

8 June 2023, 10:09 | Updated: 8 June 2023, 10:17

Man unpeels banana before weighing it to save money on TikTok

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

A man who peels bananas before weighing them has gone viral on social media.

A man has divided opinion after he revealed how he saves money on fruit at the supermarket.

Taking to TikTok, his partner uploaded a video showing how he peels bananas before weighing them in a plastic bag.

Alongside the video, she wrote: “how my frugal boyfriend saves money on his banana,” before adding the caption: “the secondhand embarrassment tho.”

The video - filmed in Australia - has now gone viral and it's been viewed more than 800,000 times, with followers divided over the idea.

A man has gone viral after peeling his bananas before paying for them
A man has gone viral after peeling his bananas before paying for them. Picture: TikTok @savingforboba

“That’s not frugal, that’s a Penny pincher,” commented one person, while another joked: “Save yourself the pain and suffering now. Leave him.”

A third said: “The weight of the plastic bag and the cost it added must be giving him sleepless nights.”

A fourth commented: “Tell him to just weigh it without the bag too at this point 😭.”

However, others thought it was pretty smart, with someone writing: “Ngl I thought about this,” while another added: “I do the same but without the bag for even more money saved.”

A man weighs his bananas before paying for them
A man weighs his bananas before paying for them. Picture: Alamy

This comes after a supermarket in Australia had to issue a statement after someone went viral for cutting off their broccoli stalks to save money during the cost of living crisis.

After the clip went viral, a sign was put up outside the supermarket that read: “ATT customers. You must not break the stems of the broccoli.

“This is classed as theft. All broccoli purchases will be checked at the registers. Thanks, Management.”

The sign added that all broccoli would be checked at the till before it was bought.

“I always break mine off as it weighs less and costs less,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “They are leaving them so it weighs less so they can afford it.”

“If you’re paying that much, I understand only taking the part you want,” a third person wrote.

One TikTok user claimed their local grocer had also implemented rules on buying broccoli, as they wrote: “Our local veggie shop has a sign stating if you remove them, you pay double the price."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Check out these Pride podcasts on Global Player

Pride 2023: 7 LGBTQ+ podcasts to listen to all year round

Woman hits back at after she's criticised for wearing 'naked' wedding dress

Bride hits back after she's criticised for wearing 'naked' wedding dress

Holly Willoughby is wearing a stunning skirt from Mercy Delta

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink shirt dress from Mercy Delta

Celebrities

Heatstroke in dogs can be fatal, so it's important to keep them as safe as possible

When is it too hot to walk your dog?

'Ducking hell' is being removed by Apple autocorrect

'Ducking hell' is being removed by Apple autocorrect

Trending on Heart

This Morning fans are shocked by Craig Doyle's age

This Morning fans stunned at Craig Doyle's age as he hosts with Holly for first time

TV & Movies

My Mum, Your Dad: Davina McCall confirms new Love Island dating show for single parents

My Mum, Your Dad: Davina McCall confirms new Love Island dating show for single parents

Showbiz

Amanda Holden has defended herself after Holly Willoughby 'feud' claims

Amanda Holden calls for accountability as she denies Holly Willoughby 'feud'

Showbiz

Amy Dowden has opened up about her cancer treatment

Strictly's Amy Dowden shares heartfelt message from hospital as she starts cancer treatment

Showbiz

Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia

Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia

Showbiz

Some of the Love Island stars have famous connections

The Love Island 2023 stars with secret famous connections including Brad Pitt and Coronation Street

TV & Movies

Zachariah Noble has joined the Love Island cast

Who is Love Island bombshell Zachariah Noble? Age, basketball career and celebrity friends

TV & Movies

Mark Wright has opened up about his dad collapsing

Mark Wright opens up about ‘scariest moment of his life' when dad collapsed while filming

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae wore a white dress to her friend's wedding

Molly-Mae Hague defended by fans after wearing white dress to friend’s wedding

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby is wearing a stunning skirt from Ted Baker

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her orange asymmetric skirt from Ted Baker

Celebrities

Coleen Nolan has opened up about her new boyfriend

Who is Coleen Nolan dating? Everything we know about the Loose Women star's new boyfriend

Showbiz

Got a relationship like Monica and Chandler? Well, you might just go the distance

Study finds roasting your partner makes for a healthy relationship

Drivers are being warned about driving in flip flops

Is it illegal to wear flip flops while driving in the UK?

Phillip Schofield: All the celebrities who have commented on This Morning scandal

Phillip Schofield: All the celebrities who have commented on This Morning scandal

Showbiz

Jessie J has revealed the father of her newborn child

Who is the father of Jessie J's baby? Everything you need to know about her boyfriend...

Showbiz