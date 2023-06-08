Man peels bananas before weighing them in the supermarket to save money

By Naomi Bartram

A man who peels bananas before weighing them has gone viral on social media.

A man has divided opinion after he revealed how he saves money on fruit at the supermarket.

Taking to TikTok, his partner uploaded a video showing how he peels bananas before weighing them in a plastic bag.

Alongside the video, she wrote: “how my frugal boyfriend saves money on his banana,” before adding the caption: “the secondhand embarrassment tho.”

The video - filmed in Australia - has now gone viral and it's been viewed more than 800,000 times, with followers divided over the idea.

“That’s not frugal, that’s a Penny pincher,” commented one person, while another joked: “Save yourself the pain and suffering now. Leave him.”

A third said: “The weight of the plastic bag and the cost it added must be giving him sleepless nights.”

A fourth commented: “Tell him to just weigh it without the bag too at this point 😭.”

However, others thought it was pretty smart, with someone writing: “Ngl I thought about this,” while another added: “I do the same but without the bag for even more money saved.”

This comes after a supermarket in Australia had to issue a statement after someone went viral for cutting off their broccoli stalks to save money during the cost of living crisis.

After the clip went viral, a sign was put up outside the supermarket that read: “ATT customers. You must not break the stems of the broccoli.

“This is classed as theft. All broccoli purchases will be checked at the registers. Thanks, Management.”

The sign added that all broccoli would be checked at the till before it was bought.

“I always break mine off as it weighs less and costs less,” one person commented.

A well-known retailer is checking all broccoli purchases! pic.twitter.com/o326mufpHz — 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndRussel) June 26, 2022

Another wrote: “They are leaving them so it weighs less so they can afford it.”

“If you’re paying that much, I understand only taking the part you want,” a third person wrote.

One TikTok user claimed their local grocer had also implemented rules on buying broccoli, as they wrote: “Our local veggie shop has a sign stating if you remove them, you pay double the price."