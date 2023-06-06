Is it illegal to wear flip flops while driving in the UK?

6 June 2023, 13:04 | Updated: 6 June 2023, 13:20

Drivers are being warned about driving in flip flops
Drivers are being warned about driving in flip flops. Picture: Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Are you allowed to wear flip-flops while driving? All the rules you need to know this summer...

As the weather is finally starting to heat up, motorists are being warned about wearing flip flops while driving.

While they're comfortable and easy to slip on during the summer months, they could actually put you in danger.

According to rule 97 of the highway code, drivers must have footwear that "does not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner".

That means that if you are found to be driving dangerously, or involved in an accident as a result of your footwear, you could face a £100 on the spot fine and three points added to your licence.

Flip flops and sandals can be dangerous behind the wheel
Flip flops and sandals can be dangerous behind the wheel. Picture: Getty Images

According to guidelines produced by RAC, the following rules should be followed when it comes to shoes while driving.

They should:

  • Have a sole no thicker than 10mm
  • The sole should not be too thin or soft
  • Provide enough grip to stop your foot slipping off the pedals
  • Not be too heavy
  • Be narrow enough to avoid accidentally depressing two pedals at once
  • Not limit ankle movement

Louise Thomas, Confused.com motor insurance expert, said on the news: “It can be confusing to know the rules when it comes to driving in the correct clothing and footwear.”

Driving with flip-flops is not advised by experts
Driving with flip-flops is not advised by experts. Picture: Alamy

Is wearing flip flops while driving illegal?

It’s not actually illegal to wear flip flops while driving, but it seems a lot of drivers assume it is.

Car insurance company Ingenie published a poll on their Twitter which found that 30% of people assume they are not allowed to wear the beach shoes behind the wheel.

Chief executive at Ingenie, Selim Cavanagh, previously said of the results: “It’s promising that almost a third of drivers assume driving in flip flops is illegal, because it’s really dangerous.

"They slip off, slide under the pedals, get caught between your feet and the pedals and if your feet are wet, they’ll affect your ability to brake if you need to.”

He added: “Aside from the actual rules though, driving in flip flops can create a dangerous driving environment, and put you, your passengers, and other road users at risk."

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Got a relationship like Monica and Chandler? Well, you might just go the distance

Study finds roasting your partner makes for a healthy relationship

Holly Willoughby is wearing a stunning dress from Ghost

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her blue printed midi dress from Ghost

Celebrities

Hot weather is on it's way to the UK

UK weather: Met Office predicts hottest day of year this week with 27C sunshine

Maya Jama wears white cut out crochet dress while walking into the Love Island villa

Maya Jama's Love Island crochet dress: Where is it from and how much did it cost?

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby is wearing a white midi dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her white dress from Reiss

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Phillip Schofield: All the celebrities who have commented on This Morning scandal

Phillip Schofield: All the celebrities who have commented on This Morning scandal

Showbiz

Jessie J has revealed the father of her newborn child

Who is the father of Jessie J's baby? Everything you need to know about her boyfriend...

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby vows to never talk about Phillip Schofield scandal again

Holly Willoughby vows to never talk about Phillip Schofield scandal again

Showbiz

Hayley Cropper was played by Julie Hesmondhalgh in Coronation Street

What happened to Hayley Cropper in Coronation Street and where is Julie Hesmondhalgh now?

TV & Movies

Love Island's Molly Marsh has a close relationship with her mum

Who is Love Island 2023 star Molly Marsh's famous mum?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon has been praised by her fans

Stacey Solomon shares candid photos enjoying swimming pool with her family

Celebrities

Love Island's Mitchel Taylor wearing red trunks plus a picture of him in a restaurant eating

Love Island 2023’s Mitchel Taylor: Age, job, Instagram and why he's still single

TV & Movies

Love Island's Mehdi Edno wearing olourful swim trunks for his promo shot alongside a picture of him on the beach wearing a black t-shirt and cap

Love Island 2023’s Mehdi Edno: Age, job, where he's from and how he will bring 'fire' to the villa

TV & Movies

Ruchee Gurung posing in a green bikini for Love Island alongside her wearing an orange dress on holiday

Love Island 2023’s Ruchee Gurung: Age, height, job and why she's so proud of her ethnic background

TV & Movies

Love Island star Tyrique Hyde standing in navy trunks for promo picture alongside picture of him in his car

Love Island 2023’s Tyrique Hyde: Age, football career and claim to fame revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island Catherine Agbaje star wearing a red bikini for promo video alongside her sitting in a restaurant wearing a print blue co-ord

Love Island 2023’s Catherine Agbaje: Age, job, where she's from and her surprising education

TV & Movies

Love Island 2023 contestant André Furtado has some seriously impressive skills.

Love Island's André Furtado: Age, job, where he's from and his impressive language skills

TV & Movies

Jess Harding posing in a bikini for Love Island alongside a beauty photo from Instagram.

Love Island 2023's Jess Harding: Age, job, Instagram and controversial relationship status revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island couples that have gone against the odds and stayed together

Every Love Island couple who are still together from the show

Molly Marsh has joined the Love Island line up

Inside Love Island star Molly Marsh's celebrity lifestyle with Coronation Street star mum

TV & Movies