Is it illegal to wear flip flops while driving in the UK?

Drivers are being warned about driving in flip flops. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

Are you allowed to wear flip-flops while driving? All the rules you need to know this summer...

As the weather is finally starting to heat up, motorists are being warned about wearing flip flops while driving.

While they're comfortable and easy to slip on during the summer months, they could actually put you in danger.

According to rule 97 of the highway code, drivers must have footwear that "does not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner".

That means that if you are found to be driving dangerously, or involved in an accident as a result of your footwear, you could face a £100 on the spot fine and three points added to your licence.

Flip flops and sandals can be dangerous behind the wheel. Picture: Getty Images

According to guidelines produced by RAC, the following rules should be followed when it comes to shoes while driving.

They should:

Have a sole no thicker than 10mm

The sole should not be too thin or soft

Provide enough grip to stop your foot slipping off the pedals

Not be too heavy

Be narrow enough to avoid accidentally depressing two pedals at once

Not limit ankle movement

Louise Thomas, Confused.com motor insurance expert, said on the news: “It can be confusing to know the rules when it comes to driving in the correct clothing and footwear.”

Driving with flip-flops is not advised by experts. Picture: Alamy

Is wearing flip flops while driving illegal?

It’s not actually illegal to wear flip flops while driving, but it seems a lot of drivers assume it is.

Car insurance company Ingenie published a poll on their Twitter which found that 30% of people assume they are not allowed to wear the beach shoes behind the wheel.

Chief executive at Ingenie, Selim Cavanagh, previously said of the results: “It’s promising that almost a third of drivers assume driving in flip flops is illegal, because it’s really dangerous.

"They slip off, slide under the pedals, get caught between your feet and the pedals and if your feet are wet, they’ll affect your ability to brake if you need to.”

He added: “Aside from the actual rules though, driving in flip flops can create a dangerous driving environment, and put you, your passengers, and other road users at risk."