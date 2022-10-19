Martin Lewis reveals four hacks to get free food at Greggs, Pizza Express and Burger King

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis explains how you can get free food from the nation's favourite eateries like Greggs and Burger King.

Martin Lewis has revealed some handy hacks for families to get money off food and drink on the high street.

The Money Saving Expert was back on our TVs last night with his show which offers tips and tricks to help people reduce their costs during these tough economic times.

On Tuesday’s episode, Martin, 50, talked viewers through a number of areas, including mortgage advice, energy bill support and free food.

Greggs is offering free sausage rolls to customers. Picture: Alamy

With meal prices rising as a result of inflation and food bank usage at an all time, companies such as Greggs, Burger King and Waitrose are all currently offering reduced prices on various items.

Talking to viewers, Martin revealed Greggs is giving out a free bake or sausage roll for new members.

All you have to do is sign up to their app, get the offer code and show it when you pay.

Next, the financial expert turned his attention to Pizza Express which is putting on a two-for-one offer on dine-in meals when you download their free app, check into the restaurant where you are eating and click the offer.

Pizza Express has a special deal for customers. Picture: Alamy

Unfortunately, this offer ends on Sunday so customers will have to get in quick if they want to get their hands on a free meal.

Martin also revealed all new and existing users on the Burger King loyalty program can get a free cheeseburger or fries.

By activating a free 200 points through the app, this equates to around £2 worth to spend in most stores.

Finally, from November 7, Waitrose is bringing back its free daily hot drink for loyalty members when they make a purchase in-store.

He has also previously revealed some other offers from places such as Krispy Kreme and Taco Bell, as well as McDonalds and Subway.