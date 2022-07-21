How to get 47 days off with just 19 days of annual leave in 2023

How to maximise your annual leave in 2023 (stock images). Picture: Getty

If you're looking to maximise your annual leave next year, there is a clever way to ensure you get as much time off as possible...

We may still have a little while to go until 2023, but many of us will already be busying away planning our dream holidays for next year.

Listen now on Global Player: Love Island: The Morning After Podcast

If you're wondering how best to make the most of your time off, there are ways to be strategic with your annual leave.

As reported by marketing agency Unearth PR, workers can book 47 days of holiday in 2023 by taking just 19 days of annual leave - if you make the most of the Bank Holidays.

There are eight Bank Holidays next year, meaning millions of employees should be able to enjoy a well-earned break.

Your ability to use this hack will of course depend on where and when you work, but some people who work normal Monday-Friday 9-5 jobs may be able to take advantage of it.

You should always check with your employer before making plans, as it is up to them to approve your annual leave dates.

You may be able to get 47 days off with just 19 days of annual leave (stock image). Picture: Getty

April

If you book the following dates off, you should be able to enjoy 10 days off. This is because Easter falls on Easter falls on April 7 (Good Friday) and April 10 (Easter Monday) in 2023.

Monday, April 3

Tuesday, April 4

Wednesday, April 5

Thursday, April 6

May

By taking holiday on these four dates, you could get nine days off - as you'll take advantage of the Early May Bank Holiday.

Tuesday, May 2

Wednesday, May 3

Thursday, May 4

Friday, May 5

End of May / early June

Due to the Spring Bank Holiday, you'll get nine days off if you book these four days of annual leave.

Tuesday, May 30

Wednesday, May 31

Thursday, June 1

Friday, June 2

Many people will be busy planning their holidays for next year (stock image). Picture: Getty

End of August / early September

The 2023 August Bank Holiday falls on Monday, August 28, so you'll get nine days off if you book these four days of annual leave.

Tuesday, August 29

Wednesday, August 30

Thursday, August 31

Friday, September 1

December

There are two Bank Holidays in December, which are Monday, December 25 (Christmas Day) and Tuesday, December 26 (Boxing Day).

By booking these three days off, you can enjoy 10 days of holiday.