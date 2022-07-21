Urgent warning for dog owners as brand recalls food over fears it contains metal

21 July 2022, 10:23 | Updated: 21 July 2022, 10:40

A dog food company has recalled their products
A dog food company has recalled their products. Picture: Alamy/Encore/FSA

The dog food manufacturer Encore has issued a warning to their customers over safety fears.

Dog owners have been issued a warning after a brand recalled food in case it contains metal.

The manufacturer Encore has called back two separate batches of its beef selection gravy multipacks, as well as a batch of beef steak with potatoes in gravy.

Those who have the items in their cupboards have been urged not to give their dogs the food and return the batches to the store with or without a receipt in exchange for a refund.

Encore has issued a warning to customers
Encore has issued a warning to customers. Picture: Encore/FSA

Batch codes affected include LU1-302, LU1-343, and LU1343D, with the code found at the bottom of each pack.

The Food Standards Agency said in a statement: "We urge customers who have bought this product not to feed it to their dog and return it to the store with or without a receipt from where it was bought for a full refund.

"The batches that have been included in the recall are, the Encore Beef Selection in Gravy five-pack multipack with a best before date of December 9, 2024 and a batch code of LU1-343.”

Dog food brand Encore has recalled their products
Dog food brand Encore has recalled their products. Picture: Alamy

In a notice to all stores selling its products, Encore said: "Encore is recalling its multipack Beef Selection in Gravy because the Beef Steak with Potatoes in Gravy tin (156g) may contain small pieces of metal, which is sold only as part of a multipack.

"We urge customers who have bought this product not to feed it to their dog and to return the Multipack for a full refund with or without a receipt.

"We're sorry for any inconvenience this precautionary recall may cause."

They added: “No other Encore products are affected by this recall."

