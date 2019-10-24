The most popular dog names for 2020 revealed - from Lady to Elsa

The most popular dog names in 2020 are set to be inspired by films. Picture: Getty Images/Disney

The UKs most popular dog names next year are set to be inspired by Disney and Marvel.

In the UK we’re a nation of dog-lovers, with an estimated population of 9.9 million pet pooches.

So, when it comes to naming your furry friends, it’s important to get it right, otherwise you could spend years regretting it.

And while many people opt for the classic ‘Fluffy’ or ‘Patch’, it now seems as though a lot of pet owners are choosing to name their dogs something a little different.

New data has predicted what the most popular names for our puppy’s are likely to be in 2020, and it turns out films are set to have a big influence.

Dogs are set to be named after film characters. Picture: Getty Images

In the study - by dog chew brand, Tasty Bone - they revealed almost one in five dogs were named after a film character last year, with Marvel and DC characters coming out on top.

Names such as Jarvis (from Iron Man) and Loki (from Thor) rose in popularity, as well as Harley inspired by Margot Robbie’s character in Suicide Squad.

And with some huge new films debuting next year, it looks as though the trend looks set to continue.

As Disney dominates the cinemas, unsurprisingly names such as Elsa, Simba and Lady are all on the list.

The Lion King live action movie with Beyoncé came out in July, while the much anticipated Frozen 2 will be released in November, so the Disney-mania shows no signs of slowing down.

Luke also features after another Star Wars film came out in 2018 and The Rise of Skywalker is also scheduled to be released in December.

Other names featured in the top 10 were adorable offerings such as Charlie, Bella, Millie and Maggie.

Take a look at the full list below:

1. Charlie

2. Loki

3. Harley

4. Elsa

5. Bella

6. Luke

7. Simba

8. Lady

9. Millie

10. Maggie