Mother's Day lockdown rules: Can I visit my mum this year and what are the restrictions?

Can you visit your mum on Mother’s Day and what are the latest lockdown rules?

Mother’s Day 2021 is set to be a little different this year, with the whole of the UK still on lockdown.

While we’re all desperate to see our loved ones as soon as possible, Sunday March 14 is only a few days away.

So, what are the current lockdown rules, and are you allowed to visit your mum? Here’s what we know…

Are you allowed to visit your mum on Mother’s Day?

Most lockdown rules are still in place on March, 14 which means you are not allowed to go to your mum’s house or have your mum in your home either.

In England, the ‘stay at home’ message will remain in place until the end of the month.

However, from March 8, you will be allowed to meet one other person who is not in our household outdoors socially.

This means a child could meet their mum in the park for a walk, picnic or takeaway coffee, but strict social distancing must remain in place.

The other key change that could affect Mother's Day is an easing of care home visits in England.

Residents will be allowed a single regular visitor, if they have a negative Covid test and wear PPE and holding hands will be allowed.

If you’ve formed a support bubble with your mum, then those rules will still apply on March 14 so you will be allowed to see them.

In Scotland, residents are also urged to stay at home, but Nicola Sturgeon is due to speak this week on plans to ease the country out of lockdown.

This means people may be able to mix with other households outdoors, but only if they live in the same local authority area.

Wales is still on lockdown, but you are allowed to meet people in your support bubble so you may be allowed to see your mum.

In Northern Ireland, the advice is the same that you should ‘stay home home’, unless your mum is in your support or childcare bubble.

