Motorists could face £200 fine when government alert sounds

12 April 2023, 11:01

A warning has been issued to drivers at risk of a £200 fine when the UK alert system sounds.
A warning has been issued to drivers at risk of a £200 fine when the UK alert system sounds. Picture: Alamy/Getty

Drivers are being urged not to switch off the government's emergency siren if they are behind the wheel.

Motorists could face a £200 fine and six points on their licence if they break the law when the UK's emergency siren sounds later this month.

On Sunday 23rd April at 3pm, mobile phones and tablets will produce a loud noise, a vibration and flash a 10-second notice on screen as the government tests its new warning alert.

The system, modelled on similar schemes in the USA and Canada, has been actioned to warn residents of life-threatening scenarios such as flooding or extreme weather.

But if you're behind the wheel at the time, drivers with iPhones and Androids are being urged not to click off the message, which will only clear once you've swiped it away or hit "OK".

The government's new alert message will go off on millions of phones in the UK.
The government's new alert message will go off on millions of phones in the UK. Picture: Government

To begin using the device again, people will need to pull over in a safe place and ensure their car is stationary before handling the phone, or ask a passenger to assist.

The Highway Code explains that motorists using or even picking up a phone while driving breaches rule 149.

The rulebook states: "You must not use a hand-held mobile phone, or similar device, capable of interactive communication (such as a tablet) for any purpose when driving or when supervising a learner driver.

"You must not pick up the phone or similar device while driving to dial a number and then put it in the cradle for the duration of the conversation. You must not pick up and use your hand-held phone or similar device while stationary in traffic.

"There is an exception to call 999 or 112 in a genuine emergency when it is unsafe or impractical to stop."

Motorists are also allowed to use their devices if they are safely parked, making a contactless payment while stopped at a drive-through restaurant or using it to park the vehicle remotely.

Penalties can range from on-the-spot fines and points to court issues if caught using a phone while driving.
Penalties can range from on-the-spot fines and points to court issues if caught using a phone while driving. Picture: Alamy

If caught handling a phone while driving, penalties can range from on-the-spot fines and points to court issues.

The maximum fine for car owners is £1,000 but if you’re driving a lorry or bus you could be charged up to £2,500.

You could also lose your licence if you've passed your driving test in the last two years.

The only devices safe to use while driving are those with hands-free access as long as you don't touch them, for example voice commands, bluetooth headsets and windscreen mounts.

"You must stay in full control of your vehicle at all times. The police can stop you if they think you’re not in control because you’re distracted and you can be prosecuted," the government website states.

