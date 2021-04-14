Mum starts debate about the ‘right’ way to use clothes pegs on the washing line

A woman has revealed how she hangs her washing on the line. Picture: Getty Images/Facebook

By Heart reporter

A woman has divided social media after she revealed how she hangs her washing on the line.

With the weather set to brighten up over the next few weeks, we can finally start to hang our washing outside again.

But one mum sparked a debate after she shared a photo of the correct way to peg your clothes on the line.

Taking to the Australian Facebook group Mums Who Cook, Clean and Organise, the woman revealed her towel hung over the washing line with two pegs.

But rather than securing them on the top, she puts the pegs along the side of the towel to hold it in place.

She wrote alongside the photo: “I think this is the right way to use clothes pegs, not putting them on the top. I have been doing it wrong my whole life. What do you think?”

A woman has shocked Facebook users with her washing technique. Picture: Facebook

Unsurprisingly, people were totally divided over the revelation, with one writing: “I hate peg marks at the best of times, so would hate this seeing as it’s right in the middle.”

A second horrified person simply commented: “I think you’re insane,” while another commented: “They would end up all bunched up from the wind and not dry.

“Pegging to the line makes them stay in place and dry properly and evenly”.

A fourth added: "Can't say I've ever thought of doing it like that. I like to have as much towel hanging down as possible so they dry quicker rather than being doubled up like that."

But not every disagreed with original user, with someone else saying: “Sometimes I even use four pegs, two at the top and the others at the bottom sides, works a treat.”

This comes after washing experts recently revealed you’re probably not washing your pyjamas enough.

According to IceWear, we should be doing it every three to four days - or at least once a week.

Fashion Marketing expert Harpa Gretarsdóttir said: "Pyjamas are the only intimate clothing we tend to wear multiple times as standard, with many wearing pyjamas as the only layer and without underwear beneath.

"This intimacy against our skin and parts of our bodies, for 6 to 8 hours a night under bedding, makes them a perfect breeding ground for bacteria and other germs."

If you bathe every night before bed, she added that you could get away with washing them once per week.

"Not only does a lack of washing and changing pyjamas create a dirty and smelly environment," she continued. "But it can also allow infection and irritation causing germs and ‘build-up’ to come into contact with wounds or other parts of the body that could make us sick, or lead to outbreaks of acne and other skin issues."

