‘My mum demands I buy her gifts on my birthday to thank her for giving birth’

21 February 2022, 14:22

A mum has been criticised for demanding presents on her daughter's birthday
A mum has been criticised for demanding presents on her daughter's birthday. Picture: Getty Images
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

A 25-year-old has fallen out with her whole family after she shouted at her mum for expecting gifts on their birthdays.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A woman has been criticised after she asked her children to buy her presents on their birthdays.

Taking to Reddit, the woman’s 25-year-old daughter explained that she and her three siblings aged 10, 16 and 18 are all told to get their mum gifts.

She wrote: "Every year on every single one of our birthday, we're expected to celebrate my mom as well.

“We've done it since we were little. It was taught to me as 'giving thanks for carrying and giving birth to us,' which I'm all for, I am grateful as we wouldn't be here without her.

A woman has asked for advice after a family argument
A woman has asked for advice after a family argument. Picture: Getty Images

“The issue is though, it becomes less of our birthday and more-so an anniversary for the day our mom gave birth.”

As the kids have got older, they are now expected to get their mum ‘monetary’ presents, not just homemade cards.

The post continued: "Just recently was my birthday and I was gifted some much needed clothes and dish ware for my new apartment. My dad however got my mom a new mac book."

And their dad isn’t the only one splashing the cash on his wife, as this year on her birthday, the Reddit user’s 16-year-old sister said she'd spent all her money on their mum.

A mum demanded a £220 gift from her daughter
A mum demanded a £220 gift from her daughter. Picture: Getty Images

"She said she was sorry she couldn't get me much (she got me a sweater, I love it!) and that she wanted to get me more but our mum was pressuring her to get a certain necklace for our mum," she said.

"My sister was worried our mom would be upset and feel under-appreciated if she didn't get it.

“I asked how much it was, and my sister said it was $300 (£220).”

Unfortunately, a family argument broke out after the daughter finally ‘lost it’ at her mum.

"I think she's ridiculous for even wanting my sister to spend so much on a gift!” the post says.

“Mom started crying and my dad kicked me out. Mom won't answer calls but my aunt mom's sister called and said I was wrong for not respecting my mother and that I'm a selfish, child for being jealous of the gifts mom got."

Unsurprisingly, the post received a lot of comments online, with one person writing: "I've never in my life heard of such a ridiculous thing as gifts for the mother or father for a kids birthday.

“That is some narcissistic nonsense. Shouldn't your father get them too? On Mother's Day and Father's Day are they expected to give you guys gifts since you are the reason they are parents?”

Someone else said: "It was her choice to carry four children and give birth to them. Your mother sounds self-centred and selfish.”

While a third added: “There is already a day of the year dedicated to celebrating people who are mothers and it’s not the children’s birthdays.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

The owners of The Mill, in Stokesley, North Yorkshire, shared the receipt on Facebook

Pub owner tracks down couple who left without paying £180 bill
Holly Willoughby is wearing a green dress from Whistles today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her green floral dress from Whistles

Celebrities

Storm Franklin will continue to bring chaos to the UK following Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice

Storm Franklin tornado warning: When will it hit my area, are there school closures and should I travel?

Weather

Have you checked the mess your bins have left after the storm?

Brits whose wheelie bins blow over in storm wind could face a fine
What numbers do YOU see?

What numbers do you see? Optical illusion has people stumped

Trending on Heart

Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello now?

TV & Movies

Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley were matched on Married at First Sight Australia

Married at First Sight Australia season 9: Where are Selina Chhaur and Cody Bromley now?

TV & Movies

Ant and Dec share secret behind-the-scenes drag transformation

Ant and Dec share behind-the-scenes footage of incredible drag queen transformation

Celebrities

Married at First Sight Australia couples

Which Married At First Sight Australia couples are still together now?

TV & Movies

Mrs Brown's Boys is returning for a new series

Mrs Brown's Boys 'returning to TV' for the first time in nine years

TV & Movies

Adele and Rich looked happy together at the game last night

Adele cosies up to boyfriend Rich Paul amid engagement rumours

Celebrities

Brenda Edwards has been supported by her Loose Women friends

Loose Women stars rally round Brenda Edwards after death of son Jamal

Celebrities

Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts talks The Real Dirty Dancing

Keith Lemon tells Heart Breakfast he got 'emotional' while filming The Real Dirty Dancing
Emma Bunton is reuniting with her Spice Girls pals this week

Emma Bunton reveals she's reuniting with Spice Girls pals this week
Stephen Webb will not be on Gogglebox this week

Why is Stephen Webb not on Gogglebox this week?

Gogglebox

Disney announce plans to build magical neighbourhoods where fans can live

Disney building magical residential communities where fans can live
Storm Eunice ripped off parts of the roof of the O2 Arena

London's O2 Arena temporarily closed after Storm Eunice rips open roof
Sofia Jirau has made history by becoming the first person with Down's Syndrome to model for Victoria's Secret

First Victoria's Secret model with Down's Syndrome says her 'dreams have come true'

Celebrities

It looks like I'm A Celeb will return to Australia this year

Ant and Dec share update on I'm A Celeb returning to Australia this year

TV & Movies

She spent just £155 on the incredible transformation

'I was quoted £18k for a new kitchen - so did it myself for just £150'