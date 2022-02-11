Asda praised for using mum-of-two with stretchmarks to model lingerie

Asda has been praised for their 'real' photos. Picture: Instagram/George at ASDA/Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Body positivity model Brunna Teixeira has posed in Asda's Entice lingerie set.

Asda has been praised after choosing a ‘real’ model to wear George’s new lingerie set.

The supermarket chain teamed up with body positivity influencer and mum-of-two Brunna Teixeira (@brunna.teixeira_), who wants to empower people with her unfiltered photos.

And Asda teamed up with Brunna to model its Entice lingerie set, which is a lacy purple style that comes in sizes 6-22.

After sharing the photo on Instagram, followers were quick to show their appreciation, with one person writing: “Oh hello to this beautiful unfiltered body 😍😍😍”.

Another said: “When you can see yourself in a photograph and relate, I feel seen! 🔥❤️”

A third wrote: “Great to see no filters used,just how it should be❤️”

While a fourth commented: “Wonderful to see a real body 🙌🙌🙌.gorgeous xx”

And a fifth added: “Oof I love the colour on this set guys 💜👏🏻 (also so here for the unfiltered beauty in all the forms you’ve been showing lately!)”

The Entice Lingerie sets are available to buy online and in ASDA stores, just in time for Valentine's Day.

Asda has launched their new lingerie collection. Picture: George

Elsewhere on Brunna’s own social media, she regularly shares inspirational images of her body, encouraging people to practise self love.

Alongside one snap, she said: “Body positivity is changing how you see yourself and not how others see you.”

In another post, the model said: "If you find yourself struggling throughout the day with how your body looks, try and find something that makes you feel good!"

She added: "For me it’s putting on sexy lingerie, standing in front of my mirror and complimenting myself. I may not believe what I say at that moment in time, but the more I say it, the better I feel. Hope this helps".

Asda also teamed up with influencer Liv - who goes by the name of Self Love Liv on Instagram - to wear another one of their sets.

Sharing the photo, Liv told her followers: “We’re surrounded by negativity towards our bodies, from the media and from society, and this can make it incredibly difficult to feel love towards our bods.

“So i’m here to remind you, that your body is enough. your body is beautiful, your body is strong, your body is wonderful.

“But less we forget, our bodies are the LEAST interesting thing about us! we are so much MORE! we are filled with love and joy and wonder, we are bloomin’ marvellous!”