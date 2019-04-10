Mum of three, 39, gets engaged to her son’s 18-year-old best friend

Jaimee and Chase are now engaged. Picture: Caters

By Alice Dear

Mother of three Jaimee Brown is getting married to her 16-year-old son’s best friend despite their 21 year age gap.

Chase Gabbard, 18, first made a move on is best friend’s mum Jaimee Brown, 39, after turning 18.

The couple from Kentucky and now engaged to get married, as soon as Jaimee’s divorce if confirmed.

Chase and Jaimee have known each other since he was 11, and got to know each other better in 2013 when he started running with Jaimee to help her loose weight.

Following Chase’s 18th birthday, he made a move on Jaimee and kissed her after realising his feelings for the mother-of-three.

“I had no idea about Chase or my feelings before he kissed me, it was a total shock but since then we have been inseparable”, she explained.

“I have three kids, so the first thing was that I had to be sure they were OK with it, as they are my number one priority,” Jaimee said.

She added: “But none of them had a problem, we all loved each other anyway and when we told Jaice he was fine with it too – they are still best friends.”

Jaice, Jaimee’s son and Chase’s best friend, is said to be happy for the couple despite the connections and age gap.

After two months of dating, Chase popped the question to Jaimee.

Speaking of the wedding, the bride-to-be said: “I have to wait for my divorce to come through, but we have already planned our beautiful wedding and written our own vows.”

“I love Jaimee’s personality”, Chase said of his fiancée: “I knew I wanted to marry her straight away.”

He added: “There are so many things I like about her, she has a great sense of humour, she stops me from being lazy and there are so many other things.”

Chase and Jaimee’s mother have reportedly been struggling to understand their relationship due to the fact Jaimee went to school with Chase’s mum.