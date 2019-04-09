Grandmother, 55, who was a surrogate for her daughter says she would give birth to a grandchild again

Emma gave birth to her daughter's baby Evie. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

A 55-year-old grandmother who gave birth to her own grandchild says she would do it again.

Grandmother Emma Miles became the surrogate for her daughter Tracey Smith last year.

Tracey found out when she was 16-years-old that she could not have children, because she did not have a womb.

When it came to having a baby via IVF and a surrogate, Tracey’s mother stepped in to carry the baby.

Emma gave birth to baby Evie earlier this year.

Talking to Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning, Emma confessed she would happily do it again for her daughter.

Emma was 55 when she gave birth to her daughter's baby. Picture: ITV

However, the daughter told the presenting duo: “I told her I’m not going to ask her to do it again.

“She’s done us proud with just this one.”

Speaking about offering herself as a surrogate, Emma said: “I offered. I told her [Tracey] if there’s anything I can do, I’ll do it. You’d do anything for your child wouldn’t you?”

She added: “They [doctors] explained every risk possible. I said there’s a risk crossing the road or going in the car.”

She went on to explain that, although she gave birth to Evie, she still sees her as her granddaughter and not her daughter.