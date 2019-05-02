Mum raves about £6.99 Aldi plate that gets her kid to eat dinner with no tantrums

2 May 2019, 15:32 | Updated: 2 May 2019, 15:34

This £6.99 plate from Aldi has made dinnertime much easier
This £6.99 plate from Aldi has made dinnertime much easier. Picture: FACEBOOK
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The bargain plate makes eating food fun and avoids the hassle of getting kids to eat their food

Parents who struggle to get their children to eat will be over the moon with this new plate from Aldi.

The £6.99 has transformed one mum's dinnertime struggles, as she revealed in the Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains.

The mum was overjoyed with the Aldi purchase
The mum was overjoyed with the Aldi purchase. Picture: FACEBOOK

The unnamed mum posted: "I really struggle with my three year old as she never sits still so we are constantly telling to her to sit back down, also she is very fussy and doesn’t like meals.

"But bought this plate today from Aldi for £6.99 and she's sat and eaten ALL her dinner including the veg!"

The plate, which looks a bit like an 'obstacle course' turns food into a fun game and has a 'reward' section at the end when all of the food has been eaten.

Read more: Outrage as a fitness magazine posts a picture of two young children working out in sports bras

The Dinner Winner plate is only £6.99
The Dinner Winner plate is only £6.99. Picture: ALDI

Fred Dinner Winner Plate, £6.99 from Aldi - buy now

The groundbreaking plate was released as part of Aldi’s recent Baby & Toddler Specialbuy event and launched on April 25.

If you want to get your hands on one of the fantastic plate you need to be quick, as the Specialbuy items are not replaced once they sell out.

However, the plates are still available on the Aldi website, along with some on Amazon and eBay too.

