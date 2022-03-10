'I regret the name I chose for my baby and people struggle to pronounce it'

10 March 2022, 15:19 | Updated: 10 March 2022, 15:48

A woman has asked the internet for advice after feeling regretful over her chosen baby name (stock image)
A woman has asked the internet for advice after feeling regretful over her chosen baby name (stock image). Picture: Getty
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Choosing a name for your child is a huge decision - and not all parents are completely happy with their chosen moniker.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A woman has opened up about feeling regretful over the name she chose for her baby.

She revealed that she and her partner had struggled to agree on the name, and that people often mispronounce it.

Taking to Mumsnet, the anonymous mum said that she didn't decide on the name until her daughter was six weeks old.

She said that her partner didn't like most of her name ideas, so she ended up picking the only one he agreed on.

The mum explained "I had hyperemesis and PND and as a result, coupled with the fact the partner didn't agree with me on many names I still didn't have a name for her when she was almost 6 weeks old.

She and her partner struggled to agree on a name (stock image)
She and her partner struggled to agree on a name (stock image). Picture: Getty

"The only one we could agree on was Esmé (Es-may) so reluctantly went for that.

"Now I really don't like it. 

"She's forever getting Es-me and the accent is a pain.

"It's too late to change it isn't it? She's 4 months old.

"Anyone else have name regret and did it grow on you?"

Mumsnet users rushed to the comment section to send their support to the mum, with one writing: "I had a very similar experience with my now 4 year old. We hadn’t settled on a name for her although I did have one that I kept coming back to.

"To cut a very long story short I felt pressured to register her birth at 3 weeks and immediately felt a crushing regret about her name. I couldn’t say it, felt ill when I saw it written down and developed PND. 

"We eventually chose a name and formally changed her name at 4 months. It’s very easy to do before 12 months. I would definitely change it if you want to and please don’t worry about what anyone else thinks. 

"I completely tore myself to bits about it all but now 4 years later I’m so relieved we changed her name."

Another added: “If you’re not sure what to change it to id just leave it for now. You only need to tell people once and they get the pronunciation right. Everyone who knows her will know her name.”

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

You can now locate the cheapest petrol stations in your local area

This website will tell you the cheapest petrol station near you
Tom Hanks plays the role of Geppetto in the upcoming live-action remake

Disney reveal first look at Pinocchio live-action remake

A pub in Nottingham is looking for two families who 'trashed' their venue

Pub owner devastated as families 'trashed venue and left without paying' £330 bill
Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Rixo today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her spotty dress from Rixo

Celebrities

Did you know that parking the wrong way around could land you with a huge fine?

How parking in the wrong direction could land you with a £1,000 fine

Trending on Heart

Stella Creasy joined Anna and Polly this week

Dirty Mother Pukka episode three: Stella Creasy MP discusses bringing her baby to parliament

Celebrities

Holding is airing on ITV

When does Holding start on ITV and what is Graham Norton's drama about?

TV & Movies

Kimberly Hart-Simpson plays Nicky in Coronation Street

Inside Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson’s life away from Nicky Wheatley

TV & Movies

Dave and Shirley have shared a rare photo of their daughter

Gogglebox's Dave and Shirley share rare picture of their daughter

TV & Movies

Sue Radford has said she gets her kids cleaning at three

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford has kids doing chores age three as she reveals strict cleaning routine

Celebrities

Gogglebox's The Malone family have said goodbye to their beloved dog

Gogglebox heartbreak as the Malone family announce death of beloved dog

Gogglebox

Martin Lewis has shared some tips for keeping energy costs as low as possible for as long as possible

Martin Lewis urges people to do three things before energy rise on April 1
Sue Radford has hit back at trolls who criticised her spending

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford hits back at trolls who criticise her spending

Celebrities

Which animal can you see in this optical illusion?

Which animal do you see? Optical illusion shows either a cat or moose
Celebrating Mother's Day on Heart

Share your Mother’s Day Message on Heart

Three Married at First Sight Australia brides tried to leave the show

Married at First Sight Australia: The dramatic moment THREE brides tried to quit the show

TV & Movies

Jessie Wallace has revealed she has become a grandma

EastEnders' Jessie Wallace becomes a grandma at 50 as she shares sweet photo

TV & Movies

Eddie Boxshall has shared a message about Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie praises her in emotional post after shock split

Celebrities

Do you have what it takes to be on Gogglebox?

Gogglebox is looking for 'funny families' in northern England - here's how to apply

TV & Movies

Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes were caught up in a cheating scandal on MAFS

Married At First Sight Australia's Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes in shock ‘cheating’ scandal

TV & Movies