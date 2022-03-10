'I regret the name I chose for my baby and people struggle to pronounce it'

Choosing a name for your child is a huge decision - and not all parents are completely happy with their chosen moniker.

A woman has opened up about feeling regretful over the name she chose for her baby.

She revealed that she and her partner had struggled to agree on the name, and that people often mispronounce it.

Taking to Mumsnet, the anonymous mum said that she didn't decide on the name until her daughter was six weeks old.

She said that her partner didn't like most of her name ideas, so she ended up picking the only one he agreed on.

The mum explained "I had hyperemesis and PND and as a result, coupled with the fact the partner didn't agree with me on many names I still didn't have a name for her when she was almost 6 weeks old.

"The only one we could agree on was Esmé (Es-may) so reluctantly went for that.

"Now I really don't like it.

"She's forever getting Es-me and the accent is a pain.

"It's too late to change it isn't it? She's 4 months old.

"Anyone else have name regret and did it grow on you?"

Mumsnet users rushed to the comment section to send their support to the mum, with one writing: "I had a very similar experience with my now 4 year old. We hadn’t settled on a name for her although I did have one that I kept coming back to.

"To cut a very long story short I felt pressured to register her birth at 3 weeks and immediately felt a crushing regret about her name. I couldn’t say it, felt ill when I saw it written down and developed PND.

"We eventually chose a name and formally changed her name at 4 months. It’s very easy to do before 12 months. I would definitely change it if you want to and please don’t worry about what anyone else thinks.

"I completely tore myself to bits about it all but now 4 years later I’m so relieved we changed her name."

Another added: “If you’re not sure what to change it to id just leave it for now. You only need to tell people once and they get the pronunciation right. Everyone who knows her will know her name.”