Woman creates 'Mumdonalds' to entertain her kids during lockdown

1 April 2020, 10:59 | Updated: 1 April 2020, 11:09

Many parents have been coming up with creative ways to keep their kids happy during coronavirus lockdown.

A mum has shared a genius way she's keeping her kids entertained during lockdown - revealing she created 'Mumdonalds' Happy Meals.

Read more: Joe Wicks raises £80,000 for the NHS with PE YouTube videos

The idea was shared on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains Facebook page alongside the caption: "Check out this creative idea by group member Gemma who created her take on McDonald's by creating these Mumdonalds Happy Meal Boxes".

Check out this creative idea by group member Gemma who created her take on McDonald's by creating these Mumdonalds Happy Meal Boxes 😍 See more creative ideas in our group 👉 http://bit.ly/2MA8NIf

Posted by Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK on Sunday, 29 March 2020

The mum - named Gemma - who joked that she was going to set up a drive through for her kids - revealed that she made the boxes using a machine, but advised that you can also download templates from the internet.

Read more: This Morning guest reveals the reality of living in Italy’s coronavirus lockdown

Group members rushed to comment their approval of the post, with one writing: "That’s amazing! I shall have to try to make something like this."

Another tagged their friend and added: "You need to up your game with the mcdaddies!. You need to do these happy meal boxes."

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall also recently revealed he'd made home-made McDonald's for his daughter.

He shared a snap of the meal - which even included a free toy - alongside the caption: "When Sienna wants a McD but we’re in lockdown ! #McDaddy".

NOW READ:

Coronation Street stars Joe Duttine and Sally Carman announce engagement during coronavirus lockdown

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Being at home all the time is strange, but you can make the best of it

UK lockdown 2020: Home furnishings and gadgets to make isolation more comfortable
Comet Atlas will light up the skies later this month

'Brightest comet in 20 years' to light up the skies this month, and here's how you can spot it
It's easy to dye your hair at home if you follow the right steps

Experts reveal how to dye your hair at home during lockdown

Beauty

Can you get your money back from nurseries?

Nursery fee refunds: Can you get your money back due to coronavirus closures?
Club penguins has been rebooted

Club Penguin has been rebooted and it already has 6 million users

Trending on Heart

Are Linda and Mick Carter leaving EastEnders?

EastEnders spoilers: Are Mick and Linda Carter leaving the soap?

TV & Movies

Sam Faiers has given a glimpse inside her new home

Inside Sam Faiers and Paul Knightley's luxurious new Surrey house

Celebrities

The segment had viewers of the show in stitches

This Morning car crash interview has Holly and Phil in stitches as Andrew Castle suffers tech blunder

This Morning

Stacey Solomon has become a very wealthy Loose Women

Stacey Solomon to bank £1million this year thanks to Loose Women gig and Instagram fame

Celebrities

A new blood test could test for cancer

New blood test 'can check for more than 50 types of cancer' before symptoms show