Woman creates 'Mumdonalds' to entertain her kids during lockdown

Many parents have been coming up with creative ways to keep their kids happy during coronavirus lockdown.

A mum has shared a genius way she's keeping her kids entertained during lockdown - revealing she created 'Mumdonalds' Happy Meals.

The idea was shared on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains Facebook page alongside the caption: "Check out this creative idea by group member Gemma who created her take on McDonald's by creating these Mumdonalds Happy Meal Boxes".

Check out this creative idea by group member Gemma who created her take on McDonald's by creating these Mumdonalds Happy Meal Boxes 😍 See more creative ideas in our group 👉 http://bit.ly/2MA8NIf Posted by Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK on Sunday, 29 March 2020

The mum - named Gemma - who joked that she was going to set up a drive through for her kids - revealed that she made the boxes using a machine, but advised that you can also download templates from the internet.

Group members rushed to comment their approval of the post, with one writing: "That’s amazing! I shall have to try to make something like this."

Another tagged their friend and added: "You need to up your game with the mcdaddies!. You need to do these happy meal boxes."

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall also recently revealed he'd made home-made McDonald's for his daughter.

When Sienna wants a McD but we’re in lockdown ! #McDaddy ♥️ pic.twitter.com/tu9LRCPEKd — Alan Halsall (@alanhalsall) March 28, 2020

He shared a snap of the meal - which even included a free toy - alongside the caption: "When Sienna wants a McD but we’re in lockdown ! #McDaddy".

