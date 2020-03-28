Coronation Street stars Joe Duttine and Sally Carman announce engagement during coronavirus lockdown

Joe Duttine and Sally Carman announced their engagement on Twitter. Picture: Twitter / Instagram

The couple, who play Abi Franklin and Tim Metcalfe, revealed the happy news on Twitter with a snap of her huge emerald sparkler.

Coronation Street stars Joe Duttine and Sally Carman have announced their engagement on Twitter amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple, who play Abi Franklin and Tim Metcalfe in the ITV soap, revealed the happy news on social media last night after the 49-year-old actor popped the question during lockdown.

Sharing a picture of the pair toasting the proposal, with the huge emerald engagement ring front and centre, Joe wrote: "She said yes everyone,' joking that COVID-19 could 'f*** off'.

Sally, 38, retweeted the image, simply writing: "I did," alongside a yellow love heart.

Castmates were quick to flock to the joyful post, sharing their congratulations with the soap stars during this uncertain time.

Actress Sally Dyvenor, who plays Joe's on-screen wife Sally Metcalfe, commented: "Oh wow that’s fantastic news. Congratulations you beautiful couple."

"Ahhh amazing Sal! So happy for you both! Congrats you two! Xxx," said Samia Longchambon.

Lisa George added: "Absolutely over the moon for you both!!!! I’m sooo happy!!! Biggest congratulations!"

While Georgia Taylor wrote: "Bloomin brilliant news you two!! Xxxx."

The duo first sparked romance rumours in 2018 when they were spotted holding hands at the soap's summer party.

Speculation continued after they were snapped on a series of secret dates in and around Manchester.

At the time, a source told The Sun: "Both Joe and Sally had been single for a while and just met at the right time in their lives.

"Sally thinks Joe is a funny and caring guy and he’s really fallen for her, too. They’ve now told their castmates and everyone thinks it’s a match made in heaven."

Joe and Sally have been dating since summer 2018. Picture: Instagram

Joe and Sally revealed to fans they had moved in together in November 2019 with a snap of their new home, which showed them enjoying life as a live-in couple.

Their engagement news comes just days after Corrie announced the soap's production was shutting down to halt the spread of coronavirus.

A statement released by ITV earlier this week read: "ITV has sadly taken the decision to suspend production of the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale with effect from Monday 23 March.

"We’ve been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the Government’s latest health guidelines, to ensure we’ve episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.

"However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming. We’d like to thank our viewers for their support and hope they continue to enjoy both soaps in the coming months."