Coronation Street couple Tisha Merry and Alan Halsall give peek inside £750k ‘dream home’ during lockdown

27 March 2020, 13:13

Coronation Street's Tisha Merry has shared a video of the home she shares with with Alan Halsall.

Real life Coronation Street couple Alan Halsall and Tisha Merry have given fans a glimpse inside their incredible home as they self isolate.

The pair share 37-year-old Alan’s house in Salford, Manchester, which he originally designed with his ex-wife Lucy-Jo Hudson, 36, before their split in May 2018.

And Tisha's, 26, latest YouTube video titled 'Self-Isolation Diaries', gives fans a look inside the incredible house as the couple care for Alan’s daughter Sienna-Rae, 6, during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Tisha Merry has shown off her house
Tisha Merry has shown off her house. Picture: YouTube

In the clip, the trio can be seen bathing their pet guinea pigs, going for a scenic walk in the countryside and homeschooling Sienna-Rae.

Read More: Who plays Alina Pop in Coronation Street and how old is actress Ruxandra Porojnicu

Tisha - who played Steph Britton in Corrie - also revealed their lavish three-storey home complete with a walk-in wardrobe, ensuite bedroom, open staircase and huge living space.

The house is immaculately designed with modern furnishings throughout including grey sofas, an island in the centre of the kitchen and a padded bed in the bedroom.

Tisha Merry has revealed her bedroom
Tisha Merry has revealed her bedroom. Picture: YouTube
Tisha Merry and Alan Halsall's kitchen
Tisha Merry and Alan Halsall's kitchen. Picture: YouTube

While doing her makeup, Tisha also revealed her huge closet full of clothes and toiletries and there’s a flat-screen TV above a glass fireplace in the lounge, as well as a circular glass lampshade, grey sofas and white walls.

Read More: How old is Ken Barlow from Coronation Street? Everything you need to know about actor Bill Roache

Elsewhere, in Sienna-Rae's adorable bedroom, there is pink patterned wallpaper, and the six-year-old even has her own playroom bursting with toys.

View this post on Instagram

Got everything I need to self quarantine 💖💛

A post shared by Alan Halsall (@alanhalsall) on

The former Corrie star also has her own ‘YouTube room’ with a stylish yellow velvet sofa and matching footstool.

This comes after the couple revealed they were dating in May 2019 and moved in together towards the end of last year.

Alan - best known for his role as Tyrone Dobbs in Corrie - was married to Lucy-Jo for nine years before their split.

Lucy-Jo recently gave birth to a baby with her new partner, panto star Lewis Devine.

Read More: When is Coronation Street on tonight? Episodes reduced as ITV reveals scheduling change amid Coronavirus pandemic

