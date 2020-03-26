Who plays Alina Pop in Coronation Street and how old is actress Ruxandra Porojnicu?

Alina Pop is played by Ruxandra Porojnicu. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Who is Alina Pop and what do we know about actress Ruxandra Porojnicu?

Alina Pop has been part of some big storylines since she joined Coronation Street last year.

But how much do we know about the character and the actress who plays her, Ruxandra Porojnicu? Find out everything...

Who plays Alina Pop in Coronation Street and how old is she?

Ruxandra Porojnicu plays Alina Pop in Coronation Street.

She made her Corrie debut back on April 22 2019 after she was introduced as a love interest for Seb Franklin (Harry Visinoni).

The 26-year-old actress was born in Bucharest, Romania on 5 July 1993 and moved to the UK in 2015.

Before joining Corrie, she appeared in modelling campaigns, adverts and music videos, as well as some short films.

Ruxandra has previously opened up about her past in a powerful Instagram post to highlight the importance of the modern slavery and human trafficking storyline she was part of.

She wrote: “As an immigrant, moving abroad with just £300 in my pocket, I could have been in this situation.

“It is a great responsibility to be the voice of someone who went through this experience and I truly hope this storyline will make a change and will bring awareness in our society.

She added: “I feel so privileged to be part of such an iconic production! I’m learning so much working here and I’m very grateful.”

What storylines has Alina Pop had?

Alina's first storyline was her relationship with Seb.

The pair hit it off after meeting at a nail bar, although Seb was initially unaware that Alina was living in squalid conditions as part of a horrific human trafficking ring.

Despite her resistance, Seb was insistent and hatched a plan to help Alina run away and the slavery was exposed.

Alina then insisted she must return to Romania, leaving Seb heartbroken.

In her most recent storyline since returning to the cobbles, Alina hooked up with Corrie veteran David Platt.

And viewers weren’t exactly happy given David is still married to Shona Ramsey.

Shona doesn't remember her husband after suffering memory loss as a result of a recent shooting

David has struggled to cope, and getting drunk in a recent episode, he decided to try and forget about Shona by getting cosy with Alina.

