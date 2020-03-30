Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall reveals adorable homemade McDonalds for daughter Sienna

Alan Halsall revealed the sweet 'McDonalds' he made for his daughter. Picture: Instagram

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall made a sweet gesture to daughter Sienna.

As we head into week two of the coronavirus lockdown, Coronation Street star Alan Halsall treated his daughter to a McDonalds.

Most of us already know the fast-food chain had to close all its restaurants last week to follow government advice.

But taking to his social media accounts, Alan - who is best known for playing Tyrone Dobbs - revealed he had rustled up his very own ‘Happy Meal’ using things around the house.

Using a cardboard box, the 37-year-old wrote "McDaddy", before filling it with chicken dippers, chips, a fruit shoot and a pot of ketchup.

When Sienna wants a McD but we’re in lockdown ! #McDaddy ♥️ pic.twitter.com/tu9LRCPEKd — Alan Halsall (@alanhalsall) March 28, 2020

The creative star even chucked in a free toy with the meal to make it as authentic as possible.

“When Sienna wants a McDonald’s but we’re in lockdown!” he wrote alongside the snap.

And fans have been quick to comment, as one wrote: “That is so gorgeous!”

“You made me cry!” said another, while a third added: “This is so cute and amazing.”

This comes after Alan shared a photo of Sienna - who he shares with ex Lucy-Jo Hudson - and his new girlfriend and former Corrie co-star Tisha Merry.

He told fans he had “everything he needed” during quarantine next to the photo.

The pair went public with their romance in May 2019, before Tisha, 26, moved into Alan’s home in September.

And Tisha, who played Steph Britton on Corrie, invited followers to take a look around the huge £750k house last week as the family entertain themselves during lockdown.

In a YouTube video titled 'Self-Isolation Diaries', the trio can be seen bathing their pet guinea pigs, going for a scenic walk in the countryside and homeschooling Sienna-Rae.

Alan was married to Lucy-Jo for nine years before their split. Lucy-Jo recently gave birth to a baby with her new partner, panto star Lewis Devine.