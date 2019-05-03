Nail trends for SS19: pastels, minimalist designs and florals

3 May 2019, 16:11

Floral and pastels are classic styles for Spring
Floral and pastels are classic styles for Spring. Picture: TOWNHOUSE
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

We have the complete guide to all the current and upcoming nail trends for 2019

Can't decide what colour, print or details to get for your next manicure? Don't worry, we've got you covered.

Heart.co.uk spoke to Juanita Huber-Millet the founder of TOWNHOUSE, one of London's trendiest nail salons, who gave us the lowdown.

Here are all of the nail trends for Spring and Summer 2019, from pastel shades to fine floral detailing.

Leaves are growing in popularity as a nail art design
Leaves are growing in popularity as a nail art design. Picture: TOWNHOUSE

Florals and leaves

"As spring hits, away go the dark colours and out come the light floral colours.

"This year we are adding an extra twist with freehand florals and nail art leaves."

Delicate accents are perfect for brides
Delicate accents are perfect for brides. Picture: TOWNHOUSE

Delicate accents

"Beige, nudes and light bases are still a popular choice for Spring/Summer especially when combined with subtle nail art accents in white or gold - and always a classic for brides."

Gradient nails are a big hit at the moment - where all of the nails are a different shade
Gradient nails are a big hit at the moment - where all of the nails are a different shade. Picture: TOWNHOUSE

Gradient nails 

"These looks where each nail is a different colour have been all over Instagram over the last couple of months.

"This trend is so customizable, easy to do at home and you can have fun rediscovering all your lost shades of nail varnish!

"Depending on the colour palette, you can range from very subtle, muted gradients of beige or grey all the way through to bold contrasting rainbows of colours."

Bespoke, unique designs are also on the rise
Bespoke, unique designs are also on the rise. Picture: TOWNHOUSE

Bespoke 

"Delicate, detailed and creative nail art is another really popular trend at the moment!

"We have been getting lots of requests for bespoke designs recently as people look to add their own unique style."

