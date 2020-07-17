NASA confirms it didn't change your star sign

Nasa has clarified the new zodiac sign. Picture: Getty Images/Twitter

NASA has said they haven't added an extra Zodiac sign 'Ophiuchus'.

Earlier this week, the whole nation went into meltdown when it emerged there was an extra Zodiac sign nobody knew about.

This meant that people born between November 29 and December 17 apparently now fall under a thirteenth star sign called 'Ophiuchus'.

And causing even more confusion, the rest of the dates completely shifted to make room, meaning millions of people’s star signs changed overnight.

But despite the outrage, now NASA has clarified that this is not the case and the zodiac signs haven’t changed.

👀 We see your comments about a zodiac story that re-emerges every few years. No, we did not change the zodiac.



When the Babylonians invented the constellations 3,000 years ago, they chose to leave out a 13th sign. So, we did the math: https://t.co/DQOs5VSjT7 pic.twitter.com/WlblguobGT — NASA (@NASA) July 17, 2020

In a blog post shared from NASA's official account on Thursday, officials said: “We see your comments about a zodiac story that re-emerges every few years. No, we did not change the zodiac.

“When the Babylonians invented the constellations 3,000 years ago, they chose to leave out a 13th sign.”

Within the post, which was originally written in 2016, the space agency said that it has made no change to the zodiac, and pointed out that they deal with astronomy (which is science based) not astrology.

They then explained that the zodiac – which people base their star sign on – are constellations that are in line with the Earth and the Sun as the planet follows its orbit.

The space agency went on to say that the Babylonians divided the zodiac into 12 parts, based on the 12 months of their calendar 3000 years ago.

NASA has said that it has made no change to the zodiac. Picture: Getty Images

To keep things simple, the Babylonians decided to leave out the 13th constellation, Ophiuchus.

Nasa explains: “The line from Earth through the sun points to Virgo for 45 days, but it points to Scorpius for only 7 days. To make a tidy match with their 12-month calendar, the Babylonians ignored the fact that the sun actually moves through 13 constellations, not 12. Then they assigned each of those 12 constellations equal amounts of time,”

Over the years, the Earth's wobbly axis means that none of the constellations are in the same place as they were, so the Sun points to different parts of the zodiac at different times.

The space agency's blog ended: "So, we didn’t change any zodiac signs…we just did the math.”

This comes after reports claimed that the thirteenth star sign called 'Ophiuchus' - meant 'serpent-bearer'.

Due to the changes, it meant that some Capricorns would be seen as Sagittarius, while Scorpios could be Libras.

According to The Sun, Nasa said: "The line from Earth through the sun points to Virgo for 45 days, but it points to Scorpius for only seven days.

"To make a tidy match with their 12-month calendar, the Babylonians ignored the fact the sun actually moves through 13 constellations, not 12.

"Then they assigned each of those constellations equal amounts of time.

"Besides the 12 familiar constellations of the zodiac, the sun is also aligned with Ophiuchus for about 18 days each year."

