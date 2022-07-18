‘My neighbours own five cars and keep parking in front of my house’

A man has complained about his neighbours. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

A man has asked for advice after his neighbours - who own five cars - keeping blocking his driveway.

A man has complained about his neighbours after they parked five cars outside his house.

Taking to Reddit, the user explained that he is getting increasingly frustrated by the resident blocking his driveway with his work truck.

"At night our neighbours park all of their cars, including the work truck/van, on the street, and don’t park any cars in their driveway,” the man said.

"Sometimes at night they'll park the box truck and half the nose of it is blocking the entrance to our driveway, so we have to hop up on the curb on one side just to get around and into our driveway."

To make matters worse, the people next door space out their cars during the day to make sure no one else can park there.

They added: "They literally take up 6 parking spots with 3 cars during the day.

"I've gone over to their house to try to talk to them multiple times and nobody answers every time I knock.

Would you be annoyed if your neighbour parked outside your house. Picture: Getty Images

"I'm not that neighbour that thinks they're entitled to the public street in front of their house, but I think it's absolute bull**** to take up multiple parking spots with big vehicles and with spacing so that you can claim the spots, especially when it's not even in front of your own house."

After asking for advice from other users, one person said: "Know anyone with motorcycles? That can fit in between their vehicles. So annoying when people aren’t considerate.

"If your driveway is blocked have them towed. Find out how that works in your area."

A second person suggested: "Put dibs on your parking areas and put cones or patio chairs out."

Someone else said: "It’s illegal to park blocking a driveway, even partially. Since they don’t want to talk, next time they block your drive, call the cops and have it ticketed and towed."