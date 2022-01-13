An incredible new inflatable theme park is opening in the UK

13 January 2022, 10:39

A new theme park is opening in Kent
A new theme park is opening in Kent. Picture: JumpinFun
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

JumpinFun inflatable theme park will open a branch in Kent in the next few weeks.

A new inflatable theme park is set to open in the UK very soon, and the pictures look absolutely incredible.

JumpinFun has announced its new site in Medway City Estate, Strood, Kent, which will feature 16,000sqft of inflatable fun complete with café and spectators' viewing gallery.

As reported by Kent Online, the park will also feature a giant ball pit, dedicated toddler, SEN and home ED sessions, as well as party rooms for birthday experiences.

The inflatable theme park is opening in Kent
The inflatable theme park is opening in Kent. Picture: JumpinFun

Photos of JumpinFun theme parks show features like inflatable slides and obstacle courses, which would surely make for an incredible family day out.

The park features a number of inflatable slides
The park features a number of inflatable slides. Picture: JumpinFun
The park is due to open next month
The park is due to open next month. Picture: JumpinFun

And we don't have long to wait until the park opens its doors - as it is due to welcome its first customers in February.

People of all ages will be able to enjoy the park, meaning adults can visit as well as kids.

JumpinFun already has three other locations in Burgess Hill, Sailsbury and Derby.

The company hasn't yet announced an exact date for opening, but it will be next month.

