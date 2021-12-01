New supermarket Covid rules explained including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Aldi

See the new supermarket rules in England. Picture: Alamy

By Naomi Bartram

Here are all the new supermarket rules in England, including Tesco, Sainsbury's and Asda.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Due to a new variant of Covid, the government has brought back social distancing restrictions.

This includes mandatory face masks in shops and on public transport across the UK, while schoolchildren are also being advised to use face coverings too.

Penalties of £200 will be handed to rule breakers, but repeat offenders will see their fines doubled each time up to a maximum of £6,400.

But what are the news rules in supermarkets and what have bosses said about enforcing these restrictions? Here’s what we know…

The rules in Supermarkets have changed in England this week. Picture: Alamy

Tesco

As per the new government rules, Tesco shoppers will have to wear a face covering in the supermarket unless they are exempt.

The supermarket's CEO Jason Tarry sent an email to customers saying: “As we have throughout the pandemic, we are continuing to follow Government guidance to ensure the safety of our customers and colleagues.

"From Tuesday November 30, it is a legal requirement to wear a face covering in our stores unless exempt in line with Government guidance.”

Mr Tarry also asked customers to remember staff are 'working very hard in difficult circumstances' as he added: "So we’d just ask everyone to please be kind, patient and respectful as we try to keep everyone safe".

Some larger stores currently have a traffic light system in place, as well as social distancing markings on the floor.

This is to help "monitor the flow of customers and prevent overcrowding".

There are also hand sanitiser stations in place and the store has increased cleaning for trolleys and baskets.

Sainsbury's

Sainsbury's shoppers will also have to follow the government rules for wearing a mask, unless exempt.

Sainsbury's boss Simon Roberts said in an update to customers: "From today, everyone in England must wear a face covering when shopping or working in our stores, unless they are exempt."

He added: "We continue to thoroughly clean trollies, baskets and checkouts and, as an extra precautionary measure, we have increased the fresh air circulating to make sure our stores are well-ventilated.

Wearing a face mask is now compulsory in all supermarkets. Picture: Alamy

"We will of course also make sure there is plenty of hand sanitiser available as you come in and out of our shops."

They will also put security guards on the doors that will remind everyone of the new rules.

Asda

As per the new rules, shoppers in Asda will have to wear a mask.

The store will be offering face coverings at the front of stores and also has hand sanitiser stations in place through and Perspex screens at tills.

Aldi

As of Tuesday (30 November), customers in Aldi will also need to wear face coverings unless exempt.

Some stores have a traffic light queuing system in place.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer at Aldi UK said: “The safety of our colleagues and customers is our number one priority.

"Following the latest Government announcement, wearing a face covering will be mandatory for everyone that shops at Aldi from Tuesday 30 November, except for those who have a medical exemption.”