NHS doctor explains why you should wear socks to bed

15 December 2020, 11:31

Do you wear socks in bed? (stock images)
Do you wear socks in bed? (stock images). Picture: Getty

A doctor took to TikTok to claim that people should be wearing socks when they sleep - here's why...

An NHS doctor has claimed we should be wearing socks in bed, revealing that there's a scientific reason why it's good for us.

Read more: Supermarkets outline new festive shopping rules and delivery slots ahead of Christmas rush

Dr Karan Raj, who has amassed a whopping 2.3million TikTok followers thanks to his medical tips, said: "You need to start sleeping with your socks on, and here's why.

"Wearing socks to bed increases the blood circulation to your feet this causes your blood vessels to vasodilate - they widen.

"When the blood vessels widen they can get rid of heat much quicker because of the much bigger surface areas.

"This allows your core body temperature to cool down at a faster rate than normal, and a lower core body temperature is needed for optimal sleep.

Read more: Top Google searches of 2020 - from coronavirus and furlough to Joe Wicks and Philip Schofield

"If you want better feet, cover your feet."

The doctor revealed the scientific reason why we should be wearing socks in bed
The doctor revealed the scientific reason why we should be wearing socks in bed. Picture: TikTok

Dr Raj is an NHS surgeon, who hit headlines earlier this year when he explained how wearing gloves could be spreading germs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking on a TikTok video in April, he said: "I'm going to explain why you don't need to wear gloves when you go out."

He then used a marker pen to demonstrate how germs accumulate on the surface, saying: "There you go, germs. You keep touching more things throughout the day with these same gloves. Germs, everywhere. You're accumulating germs.

"Your glove is now more full of germs than your hand would have been if you'd washed each time.

"And remember, with these same gloves you'll be touching your steering wheel, you might accidentally touch your hand, transferring the germs to yourself. 

"And then when you're changing your gloves you might be actually touching the glove itself!

"Just wash your hands, be sensible, stay safe."

NOW READ:

Government warns families to meet 'as little as possible' over Christmas as 'rules could be tightened'

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Will you be sharing a celebratory glass of champagne with Ross at the end of this quiz?

Can you finish off these Friends jokes? Only true super fans will ace this fun quiz
Spot Santa in this snowy caravan scene

Tricky Christmas brain teaser challenges you to spot Santa on his snowy staycation in under 30 seconds

Christmas

Would you let your pooch sleep in bed with you?

Sleeping with your dog in your bed is the 'key to a good night's sleep'
A third of people suffer from Christmas Tree Syndrome

Can't stop sneezing? You might be suffering from Christmas Tree Syndrome

Christmas

The supermarket rules have changed over Christmas

Supermarkets outline new festive shopping rules and delivery slots ahead of Christmas rush

News

Trending on Heart

Home Alone viewers have only just noticed one crucial plot detail

Home Alone viewers spot crucial detail that explains why Kevin was left behind

TV & Movies

Barbara Windsor joined EastEnders in 1994

When did Barbara Windsor join EastEnders as Peggy Mitchell and how long was she on the soap?

TV & Movies

A mum shocked This Morning viewers with her Christmas confession

This Morning viewers shocked as mum admits to spending more than £10k on children’s Christmas presents

This Morning

Fans spotted something very rude on her Elf on the Shelf

Mrs Hinch in hysterics after fans spot something very rude on Elf on the Shelf post

Celebrities

Jesy Nelson announced she is leaving Little Mix after nine years

What is Jesy Nelson’s net worth?

Celebrities