Full list of old Barbie dolls which are now worth a fortune

8 June 2023, 16:30

Full list of old Barbie dolls selling for thousands
Full list of old Barbie dolls selling for thousands. Picture: Barbie/Mattel/Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Vintage Barbie dolls have seen a huge spike in their value, and it's all thanks to the upcoming Barbie film.

The highly-anticipated release of the new Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Reynolds, has sent the world Barbie mad.

As pink is becoming one of the most fashionable colours of the summer, people are rummaging through their old belongings to take a look at their own childhood collections.

Yet another impact the release of the film is having is a spike in the value of old Barbie dolls, with specific models becoming very lucrative.

While the amount of money you can fetch for your old Barbie dolls depends on a number of things, the fact is you could have a small fortune hiding in your loft.

Margot Robbie stars in the upcoming Barbie film
Margot Robbie stars in the upcoming Barbie film. Picture: Alamy

Take the original Barbie doll from 1959, for example, which was recently estimated to be worth an eye-watering £22,000.

Like any collectable item, the Barbie dolls you still have lying around go up in value depending on their model, the edition and the condition they are in – as unused as possible the better!

Here are some of the most lucrative at the moment:

Dahlia Barbie (2006)

Estimated value: £1,940

Dahlia Barbie (2006)
Dahlia Barbie (2006). Picture: Barbie/Mattel

Golden Gala Barbie (2009)

Estimated value: £1,162

Golden Gala Barbie (2009)
Golden Gala Barbie (2009). Picture: Barbie/Mattel

Bob Mackie Countess Dracula Barbie (2011)

Estimated value: £709

Bob Mackie Countess Dracula Barbie (2011)
Bob Mackie Countess Dracula Barbie (2011). Picture: Barbie/Mattel

Special 2000 Edition Celebration Barbie

Estimated value: £842

Special 2000 Edition Celebration Barbie
Special 2000 Edition Celebration Barbie. Picture: Amazon

Number One Barbie (1959)

Estimated value: £22,000

Number One Barbie (1959)
Number One Barbie (1959). Picture: Getty

Read more:

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Happy woman wearing headphone listening to music drinking coffee in a park

Pride 2023: 7 LGBTQ+ podcasts to listen to all year round

Woman hits back at after she's criticised for wearing 'naked' wedding dress

Bride hits back after she's criticised for wearing 'naked' wedding dress

A man has revealed he peels his bananas before weighing them in the supermarket

Man peels bananas before weighing them in the supermarket to save money

Holly Willoughby is wearing a stunning skirt from Mercy Delta

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink shirt dress from Mercy Delta

Celebrities

Heatstroke in dogs can be fatal, so it's important to keep them as safe as possible

When is it too hot to walk your dog?

Trending on Heart

This Morning fans are shocked by Craig Doyle's age

This Morning fans stunned at Craig Doyle's age as he hosts with Holly for first time

TV & Movies

My Mum, Your Dad: Davina McCall confirms new Love Island dating show for single parents

My Mum, Your Dad: Davina McCall confirms new Love Island dating show for single parents

Showbiz

Amanda Holden has defended herself after Holly Willoughby 'feud' claims

Amanda Holden calls for accountability as she denies Holly Willoughby 'feud'

Showbiz

Amy Dowden has opened up about her cancer treatment

Strictly's Amy Dowden shares heartfelt message from hospital as she starts cancer treatment

Showbiz

Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia

Coronation Street's Julie Goodyear diagnosed with dementia

Showbiz

Some of the Love Island stars have famous connections

The Love Island 2023 stars with secret famous connections including Brad Pitt and Coronation Street

TV & Movies

Zachariah Noble has joined the Love Island cast

Who is Love Island bombshell Zachariah Noble? Age, basketball career and celebrity friends

TV & Movies

Mark Wright has opened up about his dad collapsing

Mark Wright opens up about ‘scariest moment of his life' when dad collapsed while filming

TV & Movies

'Ducking hell' is being removed by Apple autocorrect

'Ducking hell' is being removed by Apple autocorrect

Molly-Mae wore a white dress to her friend's wedding

Molly-Mae Hague defended by fans after wearing white dress to friend’s wedding

Showbiz

Holly Willoughby is wearing a stunning skirt from Ted Baker

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her orange asymmetric skirt from Ted Baker

Celebrities

Coleen Nolan has opened up about her new boyfriend

Who is Coleen Nolan dating? Everything we know about the Loose Women star's new boyfriend

Showbiz

Got a relationship like Monica and Chandler? Well, you might just go the distance

Study finds roasting your partner makes for a healthy relationship

Drivers are being warned about driving in flip flops

Is it illegal to wear flip flops while driving in the UK?

Phillip Schofield: All the celebrities who have commented on This Morning scandal

Phillip Schofield: All the celebrities who have commented on This Morning scandal

Showbiz