Full list of old Barbie dolls which are now worth a fortune
8 June 2023, 16:30
Vintage Barbie dolls have seen a huge spike in their value, and it's all thanks to the upcoming Barbie film.
The highly-anticipated release of the new Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Reynolds, has sent the world Barbie mad.
As pink is becoming one of the most fashionable colours of the summer, people are rummaging through their old belongings to take a look at their own childhood collections.
Yet another impact the release of the film is having is a spike in the value of old Barbie dolls, with specific models becoming very lucrative.
While the amount of money you can fetch for your old Barbie dolls depends on a number of things, the fact is you could have a small fortune hiding in your loft.
Take the original Barbie doll from 1959, for example, which was recently estimated to be worth an eye-watering £22,000.
Like any collectable item, the Barbie dolls you still have lying around go up in value depending on their model, the edition and the condition they are in – as unused as possible the better!
Here are some of the most lucrative at the moment:
Dahlia Barbie (2006)
Estimated value: £1,940
Golden Gala Barbie (2009)
Estimated value: £1,162
Bob Mackie Countess Dracula Barbie (2011)
Estimated value: £709
Special 2000 Edition Celebration Barbie
Estimated value: £842
Number One Barbie (1959)
Estimated value: £22,000
