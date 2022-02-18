What numbers do you see? Optical illusion has people stumped

18 February 2022, 16:01

What numbers do YOU see?
What numbers do YOU see? Picture: Twitter/Benonwine

An optical illusion challenges you to identify as many numbers as you can - and some are struggling more than others...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A new optical illusion challenges the user to find numbers in the pattern, and people have been left stumped by the tricky brainteaser.

The illusion asks people to find the number hidden in a black and white pattern, but not everyone can guess it correctly...

The stripes are arranged in uneven spirals, which makes the puzzle pretty tricky to crack.

The illusion recently went viral on Twitter, and thousands of social media users have struggled to identify the numbers.

One person wrote: "45 283...and what's the catch? Should I book an appointment with my GP?"

Another added: "I can only see 528. Does that mean anything about my eyesight?"

"I can see 45283, since looking at the other replies I’ve others are seeing 2 other numbers. I can see there are numbers there but can’t make them up."

If you're feeling stumped by the illusion, the actual answer is that there are seven digits - 3452839.  

As reported by the Daily Mail, the illusion works by playing on contrast sensitivity, which is an important measure of visual function that allows us to perceive the difference between objects and their backgrounds.

