Optician issues urgent warning over coloured contact lenses ahead of Halloween

Opticians have warned against wearing novelty contact lenses. Picture: Getty Images

An expert has warned people about the dangers of novelty contact lenses.

It’s that spooky time of year again, when all the witches and wizards come out for Halloween.

And while celebrations might look a little different this year, that doesn’t mean we can’t dress up and enjoy some fun with our families at home.

But an eye expert has now warned people against using novelty contact lenses as part of their costumes.

Red, black and white lenses are often used to add a spooky twist to outfits, with sales reportedly sky rocketing over the past few years.

While they may seem like a bit of fun, the accessories can cause damage to eyes and William Shaw, director of Specsavers in Clydebank, has said these can be particularly dangerous for those who don’t know how to use them properly.

He told the Clydebank Post: “If a wearer hasn’t had a proper consultation with an optometrist beforehand, they probably haven’t been taught how to wear or care for their lenses correctly.

“The results can be nasty and range from mildly irritating complications, such as blurry vision and conjunctivitis, to potentially sight-threatening conditions such as fungal infections like microbial keratitis."

He added: “If you do start to notice any discomfort, irritation or pain during or after wearing Halloween contact lenses it is important you visit an optician immediately.”

Specsavers’ website also states that poor quality contact lenses can cause infection, warning: “We would strongly advise against wearing cheap contact lenses from the Internet and without a proper prescription, especially if you have never worn contacts before.”

You should visit an optician if you experience any irritation, itchiness, soreness or redness.

It’s also important to make sure any spooky make-up is properly taken off before bed.

Thomas Lowry, store director at Specsavers in St Helens, told The St Helen’s Star: “Leaving your eye makeup on when you go to sleep – particularly eyeliner and mascara – will increase your chances of getting bacterial and oil build up around your eyes or even inflammation.

“Make sure you always gently remove beauty products to reduce infection and keep your eyes clean.”

