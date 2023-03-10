Body piercer praised for refusing to pierce newborn baby's ears

There is no minimum legal age at which ear piercing can be offered in the UK but many shops have their own policies. Picture: Getty

Blue Banana employee Adhum Price was shocked to discover the baby was only two weeks old.

A body piercer has been praised online for refusing a father's request to pierce his two-week-old baby's ears.

Adhum Price, who works at a piercing studio in Birmingham, was applauded for making the decision to leave the newborn's ears alone after venting about the experience on TikTok.

Taking to the video app to process the situation, the Blue Banana employee explained that they had to keep their "inside voice" from "popping off" to remain professional.

In a recreation of the phone call, Adhum relayed to followers exactly how the conversation went down.

Role-playing as the father of the tiny baby, the scene began: "Yes, hello. Good afternoon. Do you do piercings?"

"Good afternoon? Yes, we are a piercing studio," they responded back.

The enquiring dad asked: "Can I please get my baby's ears pierced?"

"I'm sorry sir, how old is your baby?," Adhum replied.

"My baby is two weeks old," the father said.

Miming the breather Adhum had to take before reacting to the request, they finally answered by saying: "No, sorry, we wouldn't piece your baby's ears at two weeks old."

The baby's father wanted Adhum to pierce his newborn's ears. Picture: Getty

The customer then asked: "So, how old would you pierce my child's ears?"

Adhum explained: "Yeah we only really go from eight years upwards and even then it's a case of informed consent.

"You kind of have to have a conversation with your kid and find out whether it's something they want to go through with.

"Whether they're comfortable with having them [ears] pierced and whether you know, they're alright with us using needles for this procedure."

The dad tried to reassure Adhum that all was well, saying: "Oh, they're fine with needles. They're fine with needles."

But the piecer stayed firm, stating: "Sir, they're two weeks old."

The little tots's dad tried one last time to twist Adhum's arm, asking: "So you won't do them?," to which they firmly responded: "No".

At Blue Banana, the minimum age to get your ear lobes pierced is eight-years-old. Picture: Getty

Viewers of the video were quick to comment on the body piecer's actions and showered Adhum with praise.

One TikTok user wrote: "Drives me crazy that some parents feel they have ownership of their child's body. Thanks for being the voice of reason!"

"Thank god. I really hate that people wanna do that to babies," said another.

Some users were in disbelief that piercing newborn babies' ears was "still a thing", while others shared stories of their own experiences.

"I had mine done at 6 weeks honestly can't remember but my girls nearly 7 and [sic] says no it's her body her choice," wrote one user.

While a second added: "Currently correcting my first ear [sic] piercing as they were horrendously off!! l was pierced as a baby!!"