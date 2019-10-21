Britain's biggest family, the Radfords, announce they're expecting baby number 22

The huge family are about to grow yet again. Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The gigantic family announced yesterday that there will be a new addition as Sue is pregnant again.

Britain's biggest family, the Radfords, have just announced that the 22nd baby is on the way, as super-fertile mum Sue, 44, is pregnant yet again.

Sue and husband Noel, 48, have made headlines across the world for their gigantic brood, and recently announced via YouTube clip that they're adding to the numbers.

Holding up an ultrasound in the video clip, Sue says: "So now you know guys, we’re having a baby.

"We’re just coming up to 15 weeks pregnant and we’ll be able to find out the gender of the baby soon."

The baby is due in April 2020, and the expecting mother admitted she would like a boy, as she already has 11 girls and 10 boys so it would balance it out.

Noel works as a baker, and his sole income supports the family along with just £170 in weekly child benefits, with the troupe living in a huge 10-bedroom house in Lancashire.

There's a huge brood of the Radfords. Picture: Shuttershock

Only the two eldest children, Chris and Sophie don't live at home, and Sophie already has three children of her own at the age of 25.

The couple tried to put an end to their baby-making and Noel underwent a vasectomy after child number nine... however, they then had the procedure reversed and now have Chris, 30, Sophie, 25, Chloe, 23, Jack, 22, Daniel, 20, Luke, 18, Millie, 17, Katie, 16, James, 15, Ellie, 14, Aimee, 13, Josh, 12, Max, 11, Tillie, nine, Oscar, seven, Casper, six, Hallie, three, Phoebe, two, Archie, one, and Bonnie Raye who was born last November.

The family have said in the past that it costs them around £350 a week to feed the children and it takes a huge three hours a day to tidy up the house.

The children are all there for eachother. Picture: PA

The family don't claim benefits and Noel works full time. Picture: PA

Sue has also explained that their pile of washing is non-stop with a whopping NINE lots of washing going on daily and 18 pints of milk, four toilet rolls and three boxes of cereal being used daily.

Last year, Sue told Femail: ‘We do like to go to the cinema, especially in the holidays when the kids are a bit bored, it’s raining and there’s not much else for them to do.

"But it can be up to £10 per person so it can work out really expensive!

"Believe it or not, we don’t tend to get group discounts because we find family tickets are usually for two adults and two children – and obviously there’s a lot of us.

"We often look for the different discount codes you can find on the internet and go with whatever offers they’ve got on."