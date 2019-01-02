Casey Batchelor shows off FOUR STONE weight loss - and claims it's all down to yoga

The new mum exclusively spoke to Heart about the launch of her new app, Casey's Body Blitz.

Casey Batchelor claims she is the lowest weight she has ever been after giving birth last May - and it's all thanks to her new app.

The glamour model, 34, who is best known for getting caught up in a love triangle with Blue's Lee Ryan on the 2014 series of Celebrity Big Brother, welcomed her first baby, Florence, last year.

Like most mums, she was eager to get her pre-pregnancy body back - and she told Heart that she was able to use her previous training as a yoga teacher to help her reach her goals.

She said: "I had been practising for yoga for years and then about three years ago I really fell in love with it.

"I decided to take it further and do my teacher training. It’s a 200 hour Vinyasa course and I studied the physical side as well as anatomy, history, philosophy, Sanskrit and meditation.

"I did gentle yoga whilst pregnant but I am also did a weight lifting… lifting the Krispy Crème’s up to my mouth.

"I devised Yoga Blitz it all on my own. It combines easy yoga moves with high intensity exercises to help burn fat. The app also has a yoga bliss side for meditation and my nutritionist has devised an amazing diet plan.

"My advice to anyone to motivate themselves is to remember how good you feel afterwards.

"The routines I devised are short and ideally designed for people with hectic lifestyles. I would say try to exercise 3 to 5 times as week as it keeps you healthy and happy."

Casey, who added she wants more children with partner Dane Goodson, 32, added that she hopes her daughter grows up loving the ancient stretching exercises as much as her.

She laughed: "Florence is going to be a mini yogi! I cannot wait to wear matching outfits and do yoga together.

"It's so good for health and your mind and I wish I grew up with it."

