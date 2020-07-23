Couple win battle to name son Lucifer after shock registrar reaction

23 July 2020, 16:09

The couple wanted to name their son Lucifer as they thought it was "nice and unique"
The couple wanted to name their son Lucifer as they thought it was "nice and unique". Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

A registrar attempted to bar a couple from naming their newborn son Lucifer due to the satanic association.

A couple have succeeded in naming their son a controversial name, Lucifer, after the registrar tried to bar it.

Dan and Mandy Sheldon said the woman was in "utter disgust" when they went to register the newborn baby's name in Chesterfield, UK.

The couple said that they didn't expect to get "so much grief" about it, and that they liked the name as it is "nice and unique".

The couple claimed the registrar told them their son – who was four-months-old at the time – "wouldn't succeed in life" with the name Lucifer.

READ MORE: Mum 'devastated' to be told the names she picked for newborn twins sound like a seafood dish

The couple said they were shocked by the response
The couple said they were shocked by the response. Picture: Getty

Dan Sheldon told The Sun: "We were really excited to go and get him registered but the woman looked at us in utter disgust.

"She told us he would never be able to get a job, and that teachers wouldn’t want to teach him."

He added that they tried to explain to her that they are not religious, and that in Greek, the name means ‘light-bringer’ and ‘morning’.

Dan claims the woman told them it was illegal to name a child Lucifer in New Zealand, and suggested they could use the name at home but register him as a different name.

The moniker is in fact forbidden in New Zealand, and has been since 2013.

He continued to explain: "We were gobsmacked with her behaviour.

“Eventually she did it, but it was through gritted teeth.

“Honestly, we just thought it was a nice name . . . a unique one. We didn’t expect to get so much grief about it.”

Derbyshire County Council have since released a statement, commenting: "We apologise if they were offended but it is the job of our registrars to advise in these matters as sometimes people are not aware of certain meanings or associations around certain names.”

READ NOW: The UK's most popular fashion and beauty-inspired baby names - from Chanel to Nivea

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

Some women have gene which stops them feeling pain during childbirth

Some women have a rare gene which stops them feeling pain during childbirth, study reveals
We are looking for talented kids to appear on Heart Breakfast

Heart Breakfast's Little Summer Show Offs: How to get your child on air
Luckily, the mum now sees the funny side... (stock images)

Mum 'devastated' to be told the names she picked for newborn twins sound like a seafood dish
A mum and a dad decided they would spy on their nanny

Parents divide opinion after hiring a private investigator to spy on their nanny
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games countdown clock is ticking!

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games: Competition launched to design new mascot

Trending on Heart

McDonald's fans have some very shocking opinions on fast food

Eating McDonald's without your partner is as bad as cheating, according to one in 10 people
Some supermarkets have made changes to their loyalty schemes over lockdown

How supermarket loyalty card schemes have changed during lockdown: Sainsbury's Tesco, M&S and more

News

Are One Direction going to be announcing some big news today?

What are One Direction doing for their 10th anniversary and what is the big announcement?
Vogue Williams has given birth!

Heart's Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcome baby daughter

Celebrities

See Sally Carman and Joe Duttine's relationship timeline

Inside Coronation Street co-stars Joe Duttine and Sally Carman's real life romance
The London home is on sale for £2.75m

London house from iconic Love Actually scene on sale for £2.75million