Peanut butter popcorn, a big glass of wine and lots of cuddles... Fia Tarrant shares her movie night must-haves

10 February 2020, 12:19

Fia Tarrant loved Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
Fia Tarrant loved Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil. Picture: Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil © Disney 2020
Fia Tarrant

By Fia Tarrant

Heart presenter Fia Tarrant shares her favourite things about a cosy night on the sofa watching Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil with her son Harris, 4.

Movie night at my house usually starts with flipping a coin to decide to watch - and sadly for me, it’s never a toss-up between two adorable cartoon epics. 

When it comes to films, my son Harris is four going on fourteen. He loves monster movies like Jurassic Park and Godzilla, while I am more of a Disney girl. 

That’s why Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil was a perfect pick for us. It had the spooky, tense moments Harris takes in his stride (unlike his mum!) and the Disney fairytale for me. 

We have movie night every Sunday. I love how it marks the end of a busy week, and it is the perfect way to relax after presenting my weeknight shows on Heart.

It lets us spend some quality chill-out time together at home before we are back to school and real life, and we both really look forward to it as the week rolls to a close.

While the movie changes every week, there are a few things that always stay the same. 

Firstly the snacks. Snacks are so important, and it was thanks to Harris one day deciding he wanted ‘peanut butter popcorn’ that we now have a big bowl to share every week.

Fia and her son Harris get ready for their movie night
Fia and her son Harris get ready for their movie night. Picture: Fia Tarrant

I never even knew it existed and was Googling recipes before I found it in the supermarket. It’s one of those things that shouldn’t work but really does!

Another constant, along with stacks of soft pillows and snuggly blankets, is a hot chocolate for Harris, and a glass of wine for me. 

In homage to Maleficent, this week I opted for a rich, dark and fruity red - and if that wasn’t gothic and vampy enough I drank it from a Halloween goblet for extra effect. 

Fia and Harris love their Sunday movie nights
Fia and Harris love their Sunday movie nights. Picture: Fia Tarrant

I’m not sure if it was the wine or the skills of the special effects team, but at one point I questioned whether it was Angelina Jolie in the starring role, she looked so different! 

We were both totally absorbed in the follow up to 2014's Maleficent, gripped  by the drama brewing in the Kingdom of Ulstead and the fairy-realm of the enchanted Moors. After generations of suspicion and hate, an unforeseen but joyous occasion means the two worlds could finally unite and live in peace - but unseen forces and fear threaten to cause more pain and havoc than before. 

The bit I loved most in the film was the twist at the end - but that’s all I’ll say, I don’t want to spoil it for anyone else… 

Ultimately my favourite thing about our movie nights is getting lots of cuddles from my little boy.

As he gets older they are fewer and further between - but I’m sure as he gets bigger and his movie choices get scarier I’ll still be hiding behind him instead of a cushion! 

Sky Store brings you the latest movies straight from the cinema for your big movie night in. Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil is available now in Sky Store.

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

The mum has urged parents to keep their kids at home when unwell

Mum sparks debate after hitting out at parents who send unwell kids to school
These are the baby names most likely to become famous

Baby names most likely to make your child a successful film star revealed
Peter Andre has been criticised by parents

Peter Andre under fire for son Junior’s new hairstyle as parents warn he could be sent home from school

Celebrities

A woman has been slammed for sharing her morning routine

Mum sparks fierce debate after revealing she wakes up at 4.30am to make husband's breakfast
Michelle McManus recently announced the birth of her son

Michelle McManus shares difficulty of challenging pregnancy due to diabetes following birth of son Harry

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Peter Beale is back on EastEnders win another new face

EastEnders Peter Beale return spoilers: First look as new actor Dayle Hudson arrives for 35th anniversary

TV & Movies

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright

Who was Rio Ferdinand’s late wife Rebecca Ellison: When did she die of cancer and how many children did they have?

Celebrities

EastEnders' Liam Butcher actor James Forde is now a builder

EastEnders' Liam Butcher actor James Forde becomes a builder after quitting soap in 2015

TV & Movies

If you want to sort your toilet out quickly then this'll do the job

Mum praises £1 toilet cleaner that turned her dirty bowls sparkling clean in minutes
Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield net worth: This Morning host's impressive earnings revealed

Showbiz Hub

Kate has opened up about the struggles she faced at the start of the relationship

Kate Ferdinand reveals she didn't feel 'accepted' by Rio's family when they got together

Celebrities