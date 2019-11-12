Disgraced mum blogger Clemmie Hooper's husband refuses to defend her after she's outed as secret troll

Clemmie Hooper's husband has broken his silence after his wife confessed she created a fake account to troll other influencers.

Mummy blogger Clemmie Hooper hit the headlines after she admitted to creating a fake social media account to hit back at negative comments about her.

As well as criticising other bloggers under the name “Aliceinwanderlust”, she allegedly called her own husband, Simon a “class-A t***”.

And following the revelation, now Simon, who is also a parenting blogger, has said he is feeling "angry & a bit sad" in a statement posted on his Instagram account.

He claims to have known nothing about his wife’s actions but understands why she did it.

On his ‘Father of Daughters’ Instagram page, he wrote: “So, some people in this corner of the Internet may want to know my response to what’s happened over the last couple of days.”

“Frankly, I'm in a cr** position as I only really have 2 options - 1). to stay silent to protect my wife & knowing that if I do, the silence will be deafening or 2). to comment on something I had no knowledge of.”

He continued: “It's not a fun place to be. And yet fun is what I can to Instagram for. I don’t take myself or life too seriously, but when something like this happens I have to acknowledge it and in all honesty, I'm feeling both angry & a bit sad.”

Simon - who has 1million followers on Instagram - continued that he “can't condone or fully understand” why his wife did what she did, and acknowledged she made some “bad choices”.

He continued: “I just wish she could have spoken to me about this before it all got too much.

“Actually, If we're wishing for things, I wish it had never happened in the first place. I’ve seen first hand what 3 years of being attacked online can do to a person and the dark places it can drive you to – I guess whereas I can happily ignore it all, she couldn’t.”

Insisting that he’s not defending Clemmie’s actions, he added: “I do know is that online actions have real world consequences - this has impacted our family & it will take some time to recover.

“That said, away from these squares, the world keeps spinning, the leaves are turning & I have 4 girls that need their parents. I'll be here tomorrow doing what I do."

The post quickly racked up 40k likes and a mixed response from followers, with many throwing their support behind the family.

This comes after Clemmie was accused of posting negative comments about other influencers, including her friend Bethie Hungerford, who goes by Hungermama on Instagram.

In a series of Instagram stories Clemmie, who is also a midwife, confessed she was "deeply sorry" for her actions.

The blogger said that after hearing there were thousands of comments about her family on parenting website Tattle.life, she wanted to change people’s views.

But fans have since called for her to be fired from her job as a midwife.