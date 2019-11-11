Mum's 'mind-blowing' baby wipe hack will speed up nappy changes forever

The 29-year-old discovered a way to pull one baby wipe out of the packet at a time. Picture: Getty / Aldi

Lauren Martin's simple wet wipe trick has been branded a total "game-changer" by parents everywhere.

A mother-of-one has discovered a wet wipe hack that makes changing her baby's nappy so much easier.

Lauren Martin, from Hull, accidentally stumbled upon the simple trick after 19 months of wiping her son Noah's bottom – and has blown other parents' minds on Facebook with the revelation.

The 29-year-old explained she managed to pull just one wipe from the packet instead of dragging out a whole clump while she was changing a dirty nappy by herself.

Lauren Martin claims the "game-changing" hack was discovered by accident. Picture: Getty

She accidentally tore the thin plastic inside the pack – usually just a small hole – which allowed her to slide out a single wipe with one hand.

When she realised how much easier this made juggling a wriggling boy with nappies, wet wipes and soothing cream, she immediately took to social media to inform other parents of her new hack.

Posting on Facebook group The Motherload, Lauren wrote: "My son is 19 months and I'm ONLY just 'discovering' that if you fully rip open wipes they'll come out one by one and not a whole bunch that string out while I'm trying to change a dirty nappy and undo a wipe with my double chins.

"This may or may not be known and I'm a t**... but I felt I had to share."

The mother-of-one told parents to rip both sides of the opening. Picture: Aldi

Parents were quick to comment on her baby wipe tip and branded it a "game-changer", thanking her for sharing the idea.

The post garnered over 1,000 reactions and around 400 comments, with plenty of mums and dads admitting they too were left "flapping about" when a long line of wipes escaped the packet.

Another mum said: "I've been a parent for over ten years and I have never heard of this!! Mind blown!!"

While a second added: "OMG thank you for this! I’m often changing my son's bottom and holding his legs fighting his escape while having what seems like a ninja attack with the baby wipes as they come out in a long line of wipes! I’m flapping about like a nutter."

A third parent said: "No way! I thought all the packs were bloody faulty, lmao, but we love Aldi wipes so wasn't changing them. Thanks for that!"

Following the incredible response, Lauren confessed she only decided to post online as she wasn't sure if other parents already knew the hack.

She confessed: "I ripped it by mistake at one side and pulled one out and it ripped off the side, and I thought 'well this is a bit like if you're using cling film'.

"It kind of rips it for you so I ripped both sides and that was that, it was a pure accidental hack.

"I never thought the post would get this reaction. I thought either it wouldn't get a reaction or that people would have known and I was just late to the news. I usually am.

"My son is called Noah and is a whirlwind so this has helped massively already because he's a wriggler, and he's getting stronger so I need to be quick."