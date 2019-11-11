Nursery forced to ban kids from playing outside as neighbours complain about 'shrieking' children

11 November 2019, 18:01

Neighbours don&squot;t want to hear any more "noisy children" playing outside nursery.
Neighbours don't want to hear any more "noisy children" playing outside nursery. Picture: Getty

Winton House in Cheltenham also has to keep windows closed in the baby unit to reduce noise.

A nursery has been banned from opening windows and letting large groups of children play outside after neighbours complained about "shrieking" pupils.

Winton House Day Nursery in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, received a string of grievances from a nearby resident who said they were fed up with "noisy" kids disturbing their "peace and quiet".

Planners have since enforced the rule that no more than five pre-schoolers are allowed to go out in the 300 square metre garden at once.

Read more: Mum's 'mind-blowing' baby wipe hack will speed up nappy changes forever

Cheltenham residents have been complaining about "shrieking" children.
Cheltenham residents have been complaining about "shrieking" children. Picture: Getty

The nursery, which caters to little ones from birth right through to five years old, has also been told that windows need to remain shut at all times in an attempt to keep noise levels low.

But bosses at Winton House have hit back and are now applying to have up to 12 children outside at once, claiming the restrictions are impractical and tricky to manage.

Employees have also asked permission to open nine of the windows in the six-room baby unit on the first floor.

The requests have been met with three more complaints from neighbours who have written to Cheltenham Borough Council to object.

"Unfortunately when we sit in the garden our pleasure is greatly diminished by the noise of shrieking children," wrote one complainant.

"We appreciate that there is a need for nurseries but surely a business such as this would be better sited in an area of family homes. We feel that it is rather unfair that we cannot enjoy peace and quiet in our own garden."

Read more: Mum imposes total tech ban on kids and says she 'couldn't believe how easy it was'

Noise complaints have forced Winton House Day Nursery to stop more than five kids playing outside at once.
Noise complaints have forced Winton House Day Nursery to stop more than five kids playing outside at once. Picture: Getty

A second resident, who has lived on Warden Hill Road for 19 years, added: "The proposal to more than double the number of children in the garden does worry us.

"It must be that noise levels will increase substantially and we cannot see that it would be possible or desirable to ask carers to quieten their children in any way."

The letter also stated: "The words quoted from the application, put in simple lay terms, are saying that expansion equals more children, equals more noise, equals the need to reduce residential amenity to accommodate the increased noise.

"The logic is one-sided and is unreasonable. The currently acceptable situation will deteriorate. Clearly 12 children will make far more noise than five."

Read more: Parents go wild for £6.99 Aldi playhouse that kids can colour in themselves

However, Winton House responded by saying: "The children who attend Winton Day Nursery are, by virtue of their age and sociability, not excessively loud.

"Any potential noise source, ie babies crying, is not sustained, as it is the job of a nursery to retain a peaceful environment.

"Furthermore, by virtue of their age, the babies have scheduled nap times during the nursery’s opening hours."

This was backed up by the nursery's next door neighbour, who fought in their defence, saying: "Throughout the summer I have the windows open and so am as directly impacted by noise from the nursery and their gardens as anyone could be.

"The noise in the day from the garden is very light, there is a background sound of children playing which is nice and barely noticeable.

"This never disturbs me working in the office and I can’t recall a single time when I have been inconvenienced or annoyed by the noise."

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

The 29-year-old discovered a way to pull one baby wipe out of the packet at a time.

Mum's 'mind-blowing' baby wipe hack will speed up nappy changes forever
The mum from California has raved about the results of her tech ban

Mum imposes total tech ban on kids and says she 'couldn't believe how easy it was'
This Aldi playhouse has gone viral

Parents go wild for £6.99 Aldi playhouse that kids can colour in themselves
Tamara Ecclestone has put up her Christmas decorations

Tamara Ecclestone divides fans as she decorates lavish Christmas tree six weeks before the big day

Celebrities

Parents have praised the "genius" buggy hack online.

Mum shares 'genius' £1 trick for protecting carpets from muddy pram wheels

Trending on Heart

Mel B has slammed Tesco on Instagram

Mel B makes public plea for Tesco CEO to contact her after appearing in new advert

Celebrities

Lisa has lashed out at her ex on Twitter

Ant McPartlin's ex Lisa Armstrong hints she'll 'wipe the smug smile' off his face in court

Celebrities

Strictly professional Aljaž Škorjanec has hit back at fix claims

Strictly professional Aljaž Škorjanec slams ‘fix’ claims after shock dance off result

Strictly Come Dancing

Piers went head to head in a fierce debate today

Piers Morgan slams school for banning children from playing tag in furious rant on GMB

TV & Movies

The supermarket giant has axed chips from children’s menus in all its cafés.

Parents furious as Sainsbury's bans children from eating chips – offering 'healthy' alternatives instead

Food & Health

Jessica Fox has announced her engagement

Hollyoaks star Jessica Fox announces engagement to musician boyfriend Nicholas Willes

TV & Movies