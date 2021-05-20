Lockdown baby boom 2021: Gorgeous gift ideas for new mums and babies to suit all budgets

20 May 2021, 21:32

We've selected some gorgeous gifts for babies and mamas
We've selected some gorgeous gifts for babies and mamas. Picture: Getty
Unsurprisingly after a year of being kept inside with not much to do, there's been a huge surge in newborns and pregnancy announcements - why not treat them to something from these lovely baby brands?

Baby journal

This 400-page book lets parents write down milestones and special memories
This 400-page book lets parents write down milestones and special memories. Picture: Moleskine

The Baby Journal is a lovely way for parents-to-be to note down all the big milestones of their baby's life - from the moment they find out they're expecting, all the way to the baby's second birthday.

It becomes a permanent record of your journey as a family, from the very first impressions of the tiny new life in your arms, to feeding, first steps and beyond.

Parents can also add keepsakes, sketches and photos to transform its pages into a scrapbook to cherish forever and comes in a smart presentation box.

Where to buy: Moleskin, £26.99

Mum pamper gift box

The pamper kit has three gorgeous products designed with mums in mind
The pamper kit has three gorgeous products designed with mums in mind. Picture: Little Butterfly London

Little Butterfly London's luxury collection of organic, cruelty-free skincare products for mothers and babies make a wonderful present.

This gorgeous set contains three products, cocoon of bliss - stretch mark butter; scent of seas - toning body serum; fresh meadows - cooling leg gel; and a lovely soft washcloth.

The brand won Gold at the 2021 Made For Mums Awards, and it's not hard to see why!

Where to buy: Little Butterfly London, £85

Etta Loves x Keith Haring

The baby sensory range features two of Keith Haring's most iconic prints
The baby sensory range features two of Keith Haring's most iconic prints. Picture: EttaLoves

The Etta Loves x Keith Haring collection is made from luxurious, 100 per cent organic cotton and includes playmats, sensory strips, muslins, muslin blankets, comforters and teething comforters.

The baby sensory brand's products are designed  to support and encourage visual development in babies. 

The collection features two of Keith Haring’s most iconic prints, Baby and Brazil, and will particularly delight art-loving parents (or ex-ravers!).

Where to buy: EttaLoves, prices range from RRP £18.50 - £75

