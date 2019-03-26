Police warn Momo character is BACK and being 'spliced into Baby Shark videos'

The sinister viral challenge, that many authorities and charities have warned was a hoax, is reportedly back

Police have issued a fresh warning about the Momo challenge following reports that the character is back and being spliced into Baby Shark videos.

It's been claimed that she is appearing in the popular video and demanding that kids cut themselves with a knife.

According to local Spanish media, there is one video that features the character saying: “Hi, I am Momo. I want to play with you.

"Look for a knife in your kitchen and cut your little hands.

"If you do not do it, Momo will come after you.”

However, Spanish police subsequently released a statement saying: “No, Momo does not exist, it is an old viral character that has resurfaced with some damaging modifications.

“We have to work together to not allow it to spread.”

National Online Safety - a group of online safety experts that provides advice for schools - recently issued some tips for parents to keep their kids safe from Momo.

They issued a statement saying: "There have been recent reports that some seemingly innocent videos on YouTube and YouTube Kids (such as ‘surprise eggs’, unboxing videos and Minecraft videos) have been edited by unknown sources to include violence provoking and/or other inappropriate content.

"Even though YouTube monitor and remove videos that include inappropriate content, clips can be uploaded and viewed thousands of times before they get reported and removed.

"As a parent, it’s difficult to spot these videos as the harmful content doesn’t appear until partway through the video."

Keeping your children safe from The Momo Challenge:

The full list of tips issued by National Online Safety on how to talk to your kids about Momo:

1. Tell them it's not real

Just like any urban legend or horror story, the concept can be quite frightening and distressing for young people.Whilst this may seem obvious, it’s important for you to reiterate to your child that Momo is not a real person and cannot directly harm them.

Also, tell your child to not go openly searching for this content online as it may only cause more distress.

2. Be present

It’s important for you, as a parent or carer, to be present while your children are online.

This will give you a greater understanding of what they are doing on their devices, as well as providing you with the opportunity to discuss, support and stop certain activities that your child may be involved in.

As the nature of each task become progressively worse it’s also important to recognise any changes in your child’s behaviour.

3.Talk regularly

As well as monitoring your child’s activity, it’s important for you discuss it with them too.

Not only will this give you an understanding of their online actions, but those honest and frequent conversations will encourage your child to feel confident to discuss issues and concerns they may have related to the online world.

4.Device settings and parental controls

Ensure that you set up parental controls for your devices at home.

This will help to restrict the types of content that your child can view, as well as help you to monitor their activity.In addition to this, it’s vital that you are aware of your device and account settings to ensure your child’s utmost safety.

For example, on YouTube you can turn off ‘suggested auto-play’ on videos to stop your child from viewing content that they have not directly selected.

5.Peer pressure

Trends and viral challenges can be tempting for children to take part in; no matter how dangerous or scary they seem.

Make sure you talk to your child about how they shouldn’t succumb to peer pressure and do anything they are not comfortable with, online or offline.

If they are unsure, encourage them to talk to you or another trusted adult.

6.Real or hoax

As a parent it is natural to feel worried about certain things you see online that may be harmful to your child.However, not everything you see online is true.

Check the validity of the source and be mindful of what you share as it may only cause more worry.

7.Report and block

You can’t always rely on parental controls to block distressing or harmful material.

People find ways around a platform’s algorithm in order to share and promote this type of material.

Due to this, we advise that you flag and report any material you deem to be inappropriate or harmful as soon as you come across it.You should also block the account/content to prevent your child from viewing it.