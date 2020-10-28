New research reveals the most popular songs to give birth to

28 October 2020, 15:31

New research reveals the most popular songs to give birth to
New research reveals the most popular songs to give birth to. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

When it comes to setting the mood for child birth, these are the top picks.

Many mums-to-be are keen to make their child birth story one to remember, and often turn to music in order to set the right mood.

In fact, there are thousands of playlists on Spotify created especially for labour and to help parents-to-be make decisions on which tracks make the list.

Now, new research has revealed exactly which songs are picked the most for children birth.

Carried out by parenting and nursery retailer, Kiddies Kingdom, the research found that the number one most listened to song during child birth is Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud.

READ MORE: Mum wants to change twin babies' names from Charlie and Lola after getting 'awkward reactions'

Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud is the most popular song to listen to during labour
Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud is the most popular song to listen to during labour. Picture: Getty

They collected the data by finding which tracks were most reoccurring throughout birthing playlists on Spotify.

Ed Sheeran's 2014 hit Thinking Out Loud came out on top, followed by The Weeknd's Blinding Light – a much more up-tempo track.

In third place was Say You Won't Let Go by James Arthur, followed by a romantic classic, All of Me by John Legend.

John Legend, Adele and James Arthur also made the top ten
John Legend, Adele and James Arthur also made the top ten. Picture: Getty

The full results were:

1. Thinking Out Loud, Ed Sheeran

2. Blinding Lights, The Weekend

3. Say You Won’t Let Go, James Arthur

4. All of Me, John Legend

5. Take Me to Church, Hozier

6. Let Her Go, Passenger

7. Stay With Me, Sam Smith

8. Wake Me Up, Avicii

9. Riptide, Vance Joy

10. Hello, Adele

Stayin' Alive, Push It and Wrecking Ball topped the most humorous labour playlists
Stayin' Alive, Push It and Wrecking Ball topped the most humorous labour playlists. Picture: Getty

The research also revealed the most humorous songs people listen to during labour, including Push It by Salt-N-Pepa and Just Breathe by Pearl Jam.

Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus also made an appearance on the list, as well as I'm Coming Out by Diana Ross and Stayin' Alive by the Bee Gees.

Managing Director at Kiddies Kingdom, Mohammed Patel, commented on the research, saying: "We work with expectant parents from early pregnancy right through to birth and early years to make sure they are fully equipped with everything they need.

“This got us thinking what else (other than essential products) parents needed to consider before having a baby and we highlighted music and entertainment as a key part of staying positive throughout labour."

He went on: “Whether it is to relax the mum in the lead up, distract them from the pain or help provide an iconic ‘you were born to this song’ memory, we wanted to help parents pull together the ideal playlist.

“The results are great. In particular, the dominance of male voices in the top 10 list suggests that women may feel more at ease by having a man in the room than they might realise, something that many nervous Dads out there will be pleased to know!”

READ NOW: Dad-to-be divides opinion after refusing to name baby after wife's late mother

More Parenting

See more More Parenting

The dad took to Reddit to share his story (stock images)

Dad-to-be divides opinion after refusing to name baby after wife's late mother
Some children qualify for free school meals during term time

What is the free school meals criteria and who is entitled to them?
Many businesses are giving away free school meals this half term

List of restaurants, shops and councils offering free food to kids this half term

News

The mum has been getting odd reactions when she tells people her twins are called Charlie and Lola

Mum wants to change twin babies' names from Charlie and Lola after getting 'awkward reactions'
A parenting expert has said 'there needs to be boundaries' when tickling children

Mum brands tickling children 'harmful' as parenting expert says 'there should be boundaries'

Trending on Heart

The woman shared the genius hack to Facebook (stock images)

Mum's genius toilet paper hack has the bathroom smelling amazing in seconds
The man went all out for Halloween...

Man asked to remove Halloween house decorations as they're 'too scary for kids'
This is how you can get creative with your kids this Halloween

How to have a COVID-friendly Halloween with the kids: From pumpkin trails to treasure hunts
Michelle and Owen from Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK: Michelle Walder and Owen Jenkins reveal 'gruelling' application process

TV & Movies

The Chase viewers brand player Alicia 'best looking contestant' ever

The Chase viewers brand player Alicia 'best looking contestant' ever

TV & Movies

This Morning viewers are divided after Phil and Holly discussed Christmas

This Morning viewers horrified as police chief warns 'officers will break up Christmas gatherings'

This Morning