New research reveals the most popular songs to give birth to. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

When it comes to setting the mood for child birth, these are the top picks.

Many mums-to-be are keen to make their child birth story one to remember, and often turn to music in order to set the right mood.

In fact, there are thousands of playlists on Spotify created especially for labour and to help parents-to-be make decisions on which tracks make the list.

Now, new research has revealed exactly which songs are picked the most for children birth.

Carried out by parenting and nursery retailer, Kiddies Kingdom, the research found that the number one most listened to song during child birth is Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud.

Ed Sheeran's Thinking Out Loud is the most popular song to listen to during labour. Picture: Getty

They collected the data by finding which tracks were most reoccurring throughout birthing playlists on Spotify.

Ed Sheeran's 2014 hit Thinking Out Loud came out on top, followed by The Weeknd's Blinding Light – a much more up-tempo track.

In third place was Say You Won't Let Go by James Arthur, followed by a romantic classic, All of Me by John Legend.

John Legend, Adele and James Arthur also made the top ten. Picture: Getty

The full results were:

1. Thinking Out Loud, Ed Sheeran

2. Blinding Lights, The Weekend

3. Say You Won’t Let Go, James Arthur

4. All of Me, John Legend

5. Take Me to Church, Hozier

6. Let Her Go, Passenger

7. Stay With Me, Sam Smith

8. Wake Me Up, Avicii

9. Riptide, Vance Joy

10. Hello, Adele

Stayin' Alive, Push It and Wrecking Ball topped the most humorous labour playlists. Picture: Getty

The research also revealed the most humorous songs people listen to during labour, including Push It by Salt-N-Pepa and Just Breathe by Pearl Jam.

Wrecking Ball by Miley Cyrus also made an appearance on the list, as well as I'm Coming Out by Diana Ross and Stayin' Alive by the Bee Gees.

Managing Director at Kiddies Kingdom, Mohammed Patel, commented on the research, saying: "We work with expectant parents from early pregnancy right through to birth and early years to make sure they are fully equipped with everything they need.

“This got us thinking what else (other than essential products) parents needed to consider before having a baby and we highlighted music and entertainment as a key part of staying positive throughout labour."

He went on: “Whether it is to relax the mum in the lead up, distract them from the pain or help provide an iconic ‘you were born to this song’ memory, we wanted to help parents pull together the ideal playlist.

“The results are great. In particular, the dominance of male voices in the top 10 list suggests that women may feel more at ease by having a man in the room than they might realise, something that many nervous Dads out there will be pleased to know!”

