French school to ban 'mum and dad' in favour of 'parent 1 and 2'

MPs have agreed to the new phrases should be used on school forms and the amendment passed its first reading last week.

The words mother and father could be banned from being used in all French schools in favour of more inclusive descriptions for legal guardians.

According to reports, the French government have already begun a legal process to make the changes into law.

The amendment reads: "To prevent discrimination, school enrollment, class registers, parental authorisations and all other official forms involving children must mention only Parent 1 and Parent 2."

MPs have agreed the new phrases should be used on school forms and the amendment passed its first reading last week and is expected to pass it's second reading.

Valérie Petit, who tabled the amendment to the Schools of Trust law, said: "No one should feel excluded from this society by backward thinking."

Alexandre Urwicz, President of the Association of Homo-parental Families, added: "At first, we welcomed the amendment because, technically, it allows our families to be included in forms that previously did not allow it."

However, the changes have been met with criticism from critics who claim the amendment is an overreach.

