Mum urges parents to vaccinate their kids after her newborn baby contracts measles

17 April 2019, 15:16 | Updated: 17 April 2019, 15:18

The mum has issued a warning for parents (stock image). Picture: Getty

The mum shared heartbreaking photos of her newborn baby in hospital with measles to raise awareness of the importance of vaccinations

A UK mum has urged parents to vaccinate their children after her newborn baby became seriously ill after contracting measles.

Jilly Moss took to Facebook to share heartbreaking photos of baby Alba, who as a result of the illness had to be 'pumped full of drugs' on a drip and was blinded for four days after her eyes swelled.

She wrote: PLEASE READ AND SHARE WITH ALL PARENTS. THANK YOU.

"The Doctors and Nurses at Chelsea West hospital have asked if we will share photos of Alba to educate about vaccinations.

PLEASE READ AND SHARE WITH ALL PARENTS. THANK YOU. The Doctors and Nurses at Chelsea West hospital have asked if we...

Posted by Jilly Moss on Sunday, 14 April 2019

"Posting these heartbreaking images of our beautiful baby girl who contracted MEASLES is extremely difficult, we are still in hospital 8 days after being admitted.

"She was too young for her MMR vaccination when she got sick which meant she has had to fight this killer virus with no immunity.

"Measles is not “just a rash” it can cause blindness, encephalitis and pneumonia.

"We need to do more people. Get your children vaccinated.

"The MMR does not cause life threatening issues like Measles does. Your babies might feel under the weather for a day or so but believe me you’d accept that over what we have been through.

"It has been absolutely horrific watching our daughter fight this with her eyes swollen shut for 4 days. She has been in the dark, scared with a high fever that lasted for over two weeks. In hospital she has been scanned, X-rayed poked prodded bloods taken, lumbar punctures done, canulars fitted, swabs taken, ECG Eccos, obs done every 20 mins, tube fed, on a drip, oxygen, pumped full of drugs, anti inflammatory pain relief antibiotics you name it she’s had it. The truth is this all could have been prevented if the protection layer of older kids above Alba had been vaccinated.

"Educate yourselves, talk about it, spread the word SHARE THIS POST. Do whatever you need to do because without the care of Chelsea and west Doctors our beautiful baby would not be here today. All of the tests that were done in hospital were imperative to determine what was wrong with Alba, even though the Doctors thought it was measles from the start she deteriorated fast and was extremely poorly. Alba was also showing symptoms of Kawasaki disease, possible meningitis and of course secondary infections amongst other illnesses that come with measels.

"***THIS POST IS ABOUT EDUCATING PEOPLE ABOUT MEASLES AND WHAT THE VIRUS CAN DO TO TINY VULNERABLE BODIES***

"We appreciate all the love and support coming our way. Thank you"

