Mum considers changing son's 'inconvenient' December birthday

By Alice Dear

The mum wants to have a fake birthday for her son so his presents are spread out across the year.

A mum has divided parents after revealing that she is considering changing her son's December birthday.

The unnamed woman explained on Mumsnet that she felt bad for her son having to wait a whole year for presents because his birthday falls so close to Christmas Day.

She added that his siblings, on the other hand, have presents spread out across the year as their birthdays are around six months away from Christmas.

The message shared by the mum reads: "My son was born in December and I just feel like it's so hard for him to wait an entire year between presents, and then of course to get birthday and Christmas so close together, especially because his sibling gets presents conveniently around halfway through the year."

It continues: "Has anyone done like a fake birthday in June time for December babies? Or is that mad? Or any other solution?"

While there are many people out there with December birthdays who will be very understanding, the idea of throwing a 'fake birthday' earlier in the year was not received well on the forum.

One fellow parent replied to the post: "I have two December babies. We have never had a fake Birthday and it’s never been necessary. Not sure why you need a solution to something that’s not a problem."

Another person wrote: "Unless their birthday is literally Christmas Day I think you’re being a little ridiculous, sorry."

A third wrote: "I was born in December. My life is no worse off for having to wait a whole year for presents. I can't say I've ever even considered it to be honest. My guess is that you'd end up giving him two birthdays because there is no way you're going to let his actual birthday pass unmentioned."

Others were slightly more understanding, with one person suggesting: "I know someone born on Christmas Eve whose parents did this. They kept back some of his birthday presents, and had a picnic type thing in June when he was wee."

Another added: "Yes I know a child with a Christmas Day birthday who has his party on his half birthday every year. Seems a good idea but I assume it'll change as he gets older - it seems fine at primary school but perhaps a bit odd for a teen?!"