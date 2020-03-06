Savvy mum reveals how to get crayon off walls in seconds using coconut oil

A woman has revealed how coconut oil gets crayon out of walls. Picture: Getty Images

Coconut oil can be used to scrub crayon off walls and clean ovens.

One mum has revealed how she manages to get tough crayon marks out of her walls using humble coconut oil.

After coming across a cleaning video on Hometalk's Facebook page, the woman shared it in the Mrs hinch cleaning tips Facebook group.

The clip shows how coconut oil and baking soda can be used to clean in 14 different ways.

Coconut oil - who knew?! Posted by Hometalk on Saturday, 1 February 2020

And it turns out, the cheap cupboard essential is perfect for removing those pesky crayon marks your little one might have left during a spontaneous crafts session.

Read More: Parents spark fierce debate as they let boy, 11, drive car to stop him playing Grand Theft Auto all day

Simply scoop the oil out with a microfibre cloth and use the natural remedy to scrub on any surface.

Then to get rid of any grease left on the wall, wipe it down with a clean cloth to reveal the sparkling results.

Elsewhere in the video, equal parts of coconut oil and baking soda were used to get rid of water marks from glass shower panels.

Another use was removing built up grime from cookware and also stopping tupperware from discolouring.

The versatile product - which can be bought from Asda for just £1.75 - could also be used to shine shoes and polish door handles.

Read More: Mum asks if she can move her son's birthday because it's 'inconvenient'

Commenting on the post, one cleaning fanatic suggested: "I used coconut oil to 'stain' the doors in my home. Went over it a couple of times to get the colour I wanted."

While another revealed: " I make a body scrub using coconut oil, unused coffee grounds and sugar. I put it in my coffee and also in my dogs food - Does wonders for dogs, immune system, joints, coat, etc."

Did you know that a squeegee is real good at getting pet fur off carpet. This is after a vacuum! I could make a new cat with this lot pic.twitter.com/NF8FutJrPj — Lana (@RobotLana) January 19, 2017

And a third added: "My toothpaste mix is coconut oil, baking soda, bentonite clay, calcium and magnesium powder and peppermint essential oil".

This comes after another savvy woman revealed how she uses a squeegee to keep her floor sparkling clean.

Taking to the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips Facebook page, she posted a photo of her carpets, writing: “Window cleaner (squeedgy) really works to lift stubborn dog hairs from stairs! Thank you to whoever shared this tip.”

Another woman then added her own post praising the tip, as she added: “OH MY GOD, IT REALLY WORKS!

“I Hoover everyday.. but I used the squeegee on my carpet and GOT ALL THIS UP! (Please don't judge) safe to say it's now my new best friend..all thanks to this group🤗 definitely recommend you get one and try it out for yourself 💪”.

Read More: Cleaning duo share genius £1 hack to get rid of foundation stains from carpet