Mum reveals Nectar card hack that bought her £133 of Nintendo games for £25

Nintendo games can be seriously pricey. Picture: PA

The clever mum impressed other parents with her discovery which saved her a pretty penny.

A thrifty mum has shared an incredible hack on Facebook, which meant she nabbed well over £100's worth of Nintendo games for only £25.

Emma Farrell, 42, has made the most of her Nectar point and saved a fair bit when it comes to Christmas gifts, which we all know is expensive for us all!

Nectar points come with serious savings. Picture: PA

The mum used her points along with a Sainsbury's coupon to ensure she nabbed the saving in time for the big day and got her seven-year-old son some great presents.

Emma, who lives in Wrexham North Wales with partner Stuart posted her huge saving on the Latest Deals website.

There was a number of games included in the deal, including Luigi's Mansion 3, Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, which usually cost between £42.99 and £44.99 each at Sainsbury's.

Emma's four sons love playing games but they can be expensive. Picture: PA

The mum-of-four used the yearly Nectar double-up offer which currently lets you exchange your points for a double up voucher.

This then gives shoppers a chance to get ahead of their Christmas shopping, and is valid on wine, electricals, clothing, toys and more.

Emma is a mentor for Latest Deals and explained that she always saves up the points on her Nectar card throughout the year so she can use them on the deal around Christmas.

She said that tis is down to her four sons, Ryan, 22, Callum, 21, Oliver, seven, and Harry, two, usually want video games for Christmas every year - which are expensive - and this deal usually includes it every year.

This time around, the mum had around £50 worth of Nectar points which meant she raked in £100 of vouchers to use in Sainsbury's.

She also had a cheeky £7.50 coupon that she could use in the same transaction which cut her shopping bill by a whopping £107.50 in total - what a bargain!

Emma told The Sun: "I do it every year, I’m a bit of a Nectar point queen.

"I shop at Sainsbury’s all the time, so I look out for the Nectar offers throughout the year."

Emma has been racking up her points on the Nectar card. Picture: PA

Speaking about her seven-year-old son on Latest Deals, Emma added: "He will be so excited as I kept saying to him that's a lot on games and I don't know if Father Christmas will pay that much.

"I know that without this offer there is no way I would be spending £133 on three games.

"I was super excited that they were all in stock and before I doubled up the points on the app, I went to customer services and asked them to check if all three games were in stock first.

"I couldn't believe it when they were as my Sainsbury's only has a relatively small games section."